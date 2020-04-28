Ariana Grande Sings Beautiful Rendition of The Last Five Years' 'Still Hurting'

Ariana Grande is revisiting her Broadway roots.

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning singer — whose career began as a teenager on Broadway — participated in Jason Brown's virtual SubCulture Artist-in-Residency concert, belting out a rendition of the emotional ballad "Still Hurting" from Brown's The Last Five Years.

Along with Grande, 26, Brown and singer Shoshana Bean also performed during the virtual concert.

Fans were able to watch the show for free and were encouraged to donate to SubCulture staff and musicians amid the Broadway shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"That was so beautiful @MrJasonRBrown," Grande wrote on Twitter after the show. "I loved every minute so much ! thank u and @SubCulture_NYC for having me and for doing this. everyone played and sang so beautifully. love u."

The "Side to Side" singer added, "U both sounded f—ing phenomenal @ShoshanaBean @MrJasonRBrown. I’m still recovering from everything i just watched. thank u for existing and for being human masterclasses in musicality and technique."

The Last Five Years premiered in Chicago at the Northlight Theatre in 2001 and was later produced for Off-Broadway in March 2002. Since then, the musical has had numerous productions both in the United States and internationally. In 2015, it was adapted into a feature film starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.

Grande kicked off her professional career in another one of Brown's musicals, 13, in 2008, playing the role of cheerleader Charlotte. Two years later, she landed her breakthrough role in the Nickelodeon hit series Victorious.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Grande has been doing her part to keep her fans entertained — including virtually reuniting with her Victorious cast last month for the show's 10-year anniversary.

Grande, who played Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon series that ran from 2010 to 2013, was joined for the digital get-together by Victoria Justice (Tori Vega), Leon Thomas III (Andre), Matt Bennett (Robbie), Elizabeth Gillies (Jade), Avan Jogia(Beck), Daniella Monet (Trina), Eric Lange (Mr. Sikowitz) and the show’s creator, Dan Schneider.

In addition, Grande was featured in ABC's The Disney Family Singalong, where an array of famous faces sang classic Disney tunes from their home as they practiced social distancing.

Stars like Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Demi Lovato, Josh Groban, and Kristin Chenoweth all participated with Grande in the virtual sing-along.

