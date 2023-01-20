Ariana Grande Covers 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' to Prove She's Still a Singer — Watch

"Done with lots of love," Grande said of the a cappella performance, filmed while preparing to go on set of the upcoming Wicked movies

By
Published on January 20, 2023 09:56 AM
Ariana Grande Sings on TikTok
Photo: Ariana Grande TikTok

Ariana Grande may be playing her first leading role on the big screen, but trust and believe — she's still a singer.

On Friday, the 29-year-old Grammy winner — who is currently shooting the two-installment film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical hit, Wicked — shared a video to TikTok responding to critics asking her, "Why aren't you still a singer?"

"[I'm] literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day," Grande wrote alongside a handful of tearful emojis, hinting that the comments might have struck an emotional cord with her.

She went on to perform an a cappella cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," the Oscar-winning tune from The Wizard of Oz. Of course, the 1939 movie famously inspired author Gregory Maguire to pen the best-selling Wizard of Oz prequel book Wicked, which book writer Winnie Holzman and composer Stephen Schwartz then adapted into the stage musical.

"Wanted to sing you a little something but don't want to sing anything that is not "Ozian" at the moment," Grande captioning the video, with a smile. "Keeping to my little bubble for now."

"Done with lots of love," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grande also posted the video to her Instagram page. In the clip, she wore her hair pulled back inside a pink hooded chunky sweater, noting that she was "mid getting ready" and was "hiding" the blonde locks she wears in the film for her character, Glinda.

The star was showered with love in the comments for both posts. He Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo even reposted it on her own Instagram, praising Grande in the process.

"She is and always will be a singer, she just happens to be able to do more than that!!!" Erivo, 36, wrote. "Now…as you were…we're working!!!"

Erivo, who plays Glinda's friend/foe Elphaba in Wicked, has been bonding with Grande since the November 2021 announcement of their casting in the upcoming Jon M. Chu films.

Cynthia Erivo and <a href="https://people.com/tag/ariana-grande/" data-inlink="true">Ariana Grande</a>
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Leon Bennett/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

While at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet last February, Erivo told E!'s Laverne Cox that she is "very excited" about the project.

"Before I even went to do the audition I knew that music like the back of my hand. I was doing it at drama school and sneaking up to the piano room and just learning it all," she recalled. "So I think it's about learning the music, learning the story, finding our sort of way through it."

She went on to elaborate on their budding friendship. "Ariana and I have been meeting and chatting and talking and building our own relationship because we know that it's a sisterhood and we want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another," she said.

"It's the most delightful thing ever. We sat for like three hours on the floor of my house and just chatted and talked about everything."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/ariana-grande/" data-inlink="true">Ariana Grande</a> Included Late Ex Mac Miller in Sweet Tribute During Fortnite Concert
Mike Coppola/MTV1617/Getty

Meanwhile, Grande's post comes a day after her ex, Mac Miller, would have turned 31. The rapper died of an accidental overdose on Sept. 7, 2018 at the age of 26.

He and Grande dated for two years before going their separate ways in May 2018.

In the years following his death, Grande has honored Miller multiple times, including in a May 2020 conversation with Beats 1's Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

"Nothing mattered more to him than music, ever. And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door," Grande told Lowe. "Nothing was more important. Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, [having to] remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person. He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music."

The "Stuck with U" singer also praised Miller for his dedication to his craft. "I think that's so evident in what he's left us with and just how many incredible and different bodies of work, everything from Blue Slide Park, K.I.D.S., to all the way through Divine Feminine, to Swimming, to Circles, to everything in between," she said.

Circles was the rapper's final project, which his family posthumously released in January 2020.

"It's just such a beautiful gift, I think, that he kind of touched the world with. I think the thing he'd want most is for us to just appreciate it and not forget about it," Grande concluded.

Related Articles
Amanda Seyfried Missed Golden Globes to Work on Thelma & Louise Musical with Evan Rachel Wood: Report
Amanda Seyfried Missed Golden Globes to Work on 'Thelma & Louise' Musical with Evan Rachel Wood: Report
Bowen Yang arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Bowen Yang Joins 'Wicked' Movie as Director Jon M. Chu Rounds Out Live-Action Cast: Reports
Reese Witherspoon, ariana grande
Blonde Ariana Grande Breaks Out the Elle Woods' 'Bend and Snap' for New R.E.M. Beauty Video: WATCH
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Michelle Yeoh attends the Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/FilmMagic)
Michelle Yeoh Joins Cast of 'Wicked' Movies as Madame Morrible
Ariana Grande Wicked Instagram Post
Ariana Grande Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from 'Wicked' Movie Musical with Cynthia Erivo
Jeff Goldblum to Star in Wicked Film as the Wizard Alongside Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande: Report
Jeff Goldblum in Talks to Play Wizard in 'Wicked' Movies with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande: Report
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo with Husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Personal Photo with Husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande Debuts Blonde Hair as Part of Her Glinda Transformation for Wicked
Ariana Grande Debuts Blonde Hair and Brows as Part of Her Glinda Transformation for 'Wicked'
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo Reveals How She and Ariana Grande Are Bonding for 'Wicked' Movie: 'It's a Sisterhood'
Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande
Kristin Chenoweth Told Ariana Grande to 'Find Her Own Glinda' for 'Wicked' Movie: 'We Talk About It'
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Share a Hug in Wicked Behind-the-Scenes Clip: 'Beautiful'
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Hug in Behind-the-Scenes Clip From 'Wicked' Movie: 'I Love You'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Kristin Chenoweth attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Maren Morris attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Maren Morris Performs 'Wicked' Duet with Kristin Chenoweth on Tour: 'Never Getting Over This'
Ariana Grande Raves Over 'Remarkable' Wicked Broadway Performance After Landing Movie Role
Ariana Grande Raves Over 'Remarkable' 'Wicked' Broadway Performance After Landing Movie Role
Amanda Seyfried attends a special screening of "A Mouthful Of Air" hosted by The Cinema Society at The Roxy Hotel on October 24, 2021 in New York City
Amanda Seyfried 'Bent Over Backwards' to Audition for 'Wicked' Movie Role That Went to Ariana Grande
ariana grande and cynthia erivo
Everything to Know About the 'Wicked' Movie Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alastair Muir/Shutterstock (610160c) Wicked - Idina Menzel ( Elphaba ) 'Wicked' musical at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, London, Britain - 22 Sep 2006
Idina Menzel Is Open to Appearing in 'Wicked' Film Adaptation: 'Put a Little Vaseline on the Lens'