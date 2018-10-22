Newly Single Ariana Grande Goes Shopping as She Posts Message About Getting ‘Rid of Toxicity'

Ariana Grande is shaking off the breakup blues by indulging in some retail therapy.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, carried a hefty Chanel bag as she shopped in SoHo in New York on Sunday, a week after PEOPLE confirmed that she and her former fiancé Pete Davidson, 24, had called it quits.

With her hair pulled into a tight bun and round baubles on her ears, Grande stepped out in a puffy white coat and trendy white booties. Her friend Doug Middlebrook joined her for the outing.

On the same day, Grande posted an empowering mantra on her Instagram Story: “Protect your peace, get rid of toxicity, cleanse your space, cultivate love.”

She followed it up on Monday morning with more cute videos of her beloved pet, Piggy Smalls.

On Saturday, a casual Grande spent quality time with her mom Joan Grande in the Bronx in a grey sweatshirt and green leggings. Meanwhile, Davidson found levity in the split at the Judd & Pete For America benefit for Swing Left in West Hollywood, California.

“As you could tell, I don’t want to be here,” the Saturday Night Live comedian started without mentioning his ex by name on Saturday. “There’s a lot going on.”

“Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?” he quipped.

Then he mentioned the ill-fated ink he had gotten in honor of Grande and ex-girlfriend Cazzie David and then covered up. “What else is going on? Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m f— zero for two in the tattoo [department],” he said. “Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is.”

Grande made her first public appearance since the breakup on Tuesday to participate in Wicked‘s 15th-anniversary special, which is set to air on NBC in late October.

“She’s staying strong and focusing on work right now, but her friends and family are definitely worried about her,” a source previously told PEOPLE about Grande.