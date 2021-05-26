Newlywed Ariana Grande Shares Photos from Intimate At-Home Wedding to Dalton Gomez: '5.15.21'

"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people," Ariana Grande's rep told PEOPLE about the ceremony

Ariana Grande is sharing the sweet photos from her intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez earlier this month.

Simply captioning the images "5.15.21 🤍," Grande, 27, shared photos of her and Gomez kissing at the intimate Montecito, California ceremony as she wore a sleek custom white dress by Vera Wang and he sported a suit by Tom Ford. According to Vogue, which covered the wedding, Grande walked down the aisle accompanied by her parents Joan Grande and Ed Butera.

Earlier this month, Grande's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the two had tied the knot, just days after the ceremony took place.

"They got married," the rep told PEOPLE. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The couple married at their Montecito home where the two "spend a lot of time," a source told PEOPLE.

"It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house," the source said. The photos gave a look inside their home, which was decorated with candles and flower petals hanging from the ceiling.

Grande's posts — one of which shows Grande getting ready for her special night — were filled with congratulatory comments from celebrities and fans alike.

"Mazels," wrote Seth Rogen.

"I LOVE THIS SOOOOOO MUCHHHHH!!!" added drag queen Shangela.

"😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," commented Zara Larsson.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that Gomez was a "great fit" for the pop star.

"They're a great fit together," a friend told PEOPLE. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."

A second source added of Gomez: "He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention. He isn't impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her."

Their marraige ceremony comes five months after Grande announced their engagement in December, when she shared a photo of her ring and the caption, "Forever n then some." They started dating in January 2020 and spent the pandemic social distancing at her L.A. home.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The pop star and Gomez often keep their relationship out of the spotlight.