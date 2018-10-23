Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Video of Late Ex Mac Miller a Week After Splitting with Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande is remembering the good times she had with Mac Miller.

On Monday, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, posted a video to her Instagram Stories of her ex-boyfriend getting ready on Oscars night, almost two months after he died of an apparent overdose at the age of 26.

The post also comes just a week after she and ex-fiancé Pete Davidson called off their engagement.

In the video, Miller — standing alongside who appears to be Grande’s mom, Joan, and her grandmother, Nonna — gets his tuxedo jacket sleeve fixed, while he stands in front of the television and watches an Elton John interview.

“I should’ve worn that for the night,” Miller says, referencing the singer’s burgundy coat, pink diamond-studded sunglasses, and colorful pendant.

After making the comment, he turns towards Grande and laughs when he realizes she was recording the sweet moment.

Choosing to let the video do the talking — which also features Miller’s dog Myron sitting in front of the late rapper — Grande did not add a caption and instead, simply added a heart over Miller’s left arm.

On the night that the video was taken, Miller and Grande attended Madonna’s private Oscars afterparty together.

Stepping out hand-in-hand on March 4, 2017, the rapper wore a classic black and white tuxedo, while Grande went with a black dress and thigh-high boots. It was the last time the former couple was seen together in public before they announced their split in May.

Grande has previously posted several tributes to her ex since his sudden death on Sept. 7. Breaking her silence on Miller’s death, the singer posted a black-and-white photograph of the rapper on Instagram on Sept. 8.

A few days later, Grande shared a video of herself and Miller laughing together with the caption, “I adored you from the day I met you when i was nineteen and I always will.”

“I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do,” Grande continued. “You were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else.”

“I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away,” she added. “I really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”