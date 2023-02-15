Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Photo with Husband Dalton Gomez for Valentine's Day: 'I Love You'

The Wicked star rarely shares personal photos with husband Dalton Gomez, whom she married in May 2021

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 15, 2023 12:35 PM

Ariana Grande is sending her love to husband Dalton Gomez this Valentine's Day.

The "Positions" singer, 29, shared a sweet pair of photos to her Instagram Story on Tuesday featuring Gomez, 27, whom she married in May 2021.

The first snap was originally shared to Gomez's Story, and featured a selfie of the couple cozying up to one another in a lush outdoor walkway.

"My forever valentine," the luxury real estate agent wrote atop the picture, while Grande reshared it and added, "I love you" with a heart.

The r.e.m. beauty founder also shared a goofy photo of Gomez's forehead, and added a smiling emoticon.

ariana grande
ariana grande/instagram

The day marks the second Valentine's Day for the pair since they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California, with less than 20 people present.

​​"They're a great fit together," a source told PEOPLE following their nuptials. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."

A second source added of Gomez: "He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention. He isn't impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her."

The Wicked star and her beau began dating in January 2020, and announced their engagement 11 months later. Since getting together, they've largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, though Grande offered a rare glimpse in November when she shared a pair of photos of Gomez as part of a carousel on Instagram.

ariana grande
ariana grande/instagram

The star is currently hard at work on director Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of Wicked, where she is set to play Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba.

The role has become Grande's focus — which means fans will have to wait a bit longer for a follow-up to her 2020 album Positions.

While answering questions from fans in May, the "Dangerous Woman" singer said Glinda would "have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it."

"My hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying work at the moment, and [r.e.m. beauty] being a part of it," she told fans in a YouTube video. "I'm spending all of my time with Glinda. I just was not ready [for new music]."

Related Articles
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo with Husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Personal Photo with Husband Dalton Gomez
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoqPQVev1cd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link hed: Travis Barker Swoons Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'
Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'
13936210. Eric Andre/Instagram
How Celebrities Are Celebrating Valentine's Day 2023
Ariana Grande and boyfriend
Who Is Ariana Grande's Husband? All About Dalton Gomez
https://www.instagram.com/chrisevans/. Chris Evans/Instagram
Chris Evans Shares Sweet Photos with Girlfriend Alba Baptista for Valentine's Day
Ariana Grande Sings on TikTok
Ariana Grande Covers 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' to Prove She's Still a Singer — Watch
Lauren Sanchez Shares Valentine's Day Selfie with Partner Jeff Bezos
Lauren Sánchez Shares Sweet Selfies with Partner Jeff Bezos for Valentine's Day 2023: 'My Heart Is Full'
Maluma
Maluma's Dating History: From Anitta to Susana Gomez
Ariana Grande Debuts Blonde Hair as Part of Her Glinda Transformation for Wicked
Ariana Grande Debuts Blonde Hair and Brows as Part of Her Glinda Transformation for 'Wicked'
Bowen Yang arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Bowen Yang Joins 'Wicked' Movie as Director Jon M. Chu Rounds Out Live-Action Cast: Reports
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Michelle Yeoh attends the Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/FilmMagic)
Michelle Yeoh Joins Cast of 'Wicked' Movies as Madame Morrible
Ariana Grande Wicked Instagram Post
Ariana Grande Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from 'Wicked' Movie Musical with Cynthia Erivo
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares Rare PDA Post with Husband Dalton Gomez After Valentine's Day
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Won't Make a New Album Until 'Wicked' Is Finished: 'Spending All of My Time with Glinda'
Ariana Grande posts her makeup-free face in her Instagram story
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Makeup-Free Selfie to Show Off Beauty Transformation
Ariana Grande and boyfriend
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Relationship Timeline