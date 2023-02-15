Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Photo with Husband Dalton Gomez for Valentine's Day: 'I Love You'

Ariana Grande is sending her love to husband Dalton Gomez this Valentine's Day.

The "Positions" singer, 29, shared a sweet pair of photos to her Instagram Story on Tuesday featuring Gomez, 27, whom she married in May 2021.

The first snap was originally shared to Gomez's Story, and featured a selfie of the couple cozying up to one another in a lush outdoor walkway.

"My forever valentine," the luxury real estate agent wrote atop the picture, while Grande reshared it and added, "I love you" with a heart.

The r.e.m. beauty founder also shared a goofy photo of Gomez's forehead, and added a smiling emoticon.

ariana grande/instagram

The day marks the second Valentine's Day for the pair since they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California, with less than 20 people present.

​​"They're a great fit together," a source told PEOPLE following their nuptials. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."

A second source added of Gomez: "He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention. He isn't impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her."

The Wicked star and her beau began dating in January 2020, and announced their engagement 11 months later. Since getting together, they've largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, though Grande offered a rare glimpse in November when she shared a pair of photos of Gomez as part of a carousel on Instagram.

ariana grande/instagram

The star is currently hard at work on director Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of Wicked, where she is set to play Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba.

The role has become Grande's focus — which means fans will have to wait a bit longer for a follow-up to her 2020 album Positions.

While answering questions from fans in May, the "Dangerous Woman" singer said Glinda would "have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it."

"My hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying work at the moment, and [r.e.m. beauty] being a part of it," she told fans in a YouTube video. "I'm spending all of my time with Glinda. I just was not ready [for new music]."