Ariana Grande Shares Rare PDA Post with Husband Dalton Gomez After Valentine's Day

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were first linked in February 2020, and got married in May last year

Ariana Grande has the hots for her hubby!

The "Thank U, Next" singer, 28, engaged in some PDA with husband Dalton Gomez in a rare post on her Instagram on Wednesday, in which she simply captioned the picture and video combo, "💘.."

In the first photo, Grande — who is clad in a sultry, high-cut black dress with lace detailing and black pumps — can be seen wrapping her arms around Gomez's waist as he lovingly stares down at her while they stand atop of what appears to be a rooftop or outdoor area decorated with white string lights.

In a boomerang on the following slide, Grande pops one leg up as Gomez, 26, who looks dapper in a grey suit, plants a kiss on her lips while standing under the full moon.

"Gorgeous you two!!!!" commented Octavia Spencer, while Diane Keaton added a string of red heart emojis, and longtime friend Kristin Chenoweth chimed in with, "Honestly this pic is gorgeous truly beautiful of two amazing souls."

In March 2020, a source told PEOPLE that Grande and Gomez had been dating since January of that year, and a separate insider revealed that they were quarantining with each other during the early days of the pandemic.

"Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self distancing and has been with the same group of people for days," the insider said at the time. "One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton."

That May, both Gomez and Grande made a cameo in her and Justin Bieber's music video for their song, "Stuck with U," and confirmed their relationship on Instagram a month later. The couple then got engaged in December, and tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Montecito, California, in May 2021.

"They got married," Grande's rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."