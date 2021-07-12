Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Photos from Amsterdam Getaway with Husband Dalton Gomez

Newlyweds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are enjoying married life with an overseas vacation.

Despite keeping most of her relationship with Gomez off of social media, the 28-year-old pop star gave her followers a glimpse at the couple's trip to what appeared to be Amsterdam in the Netherlands, sharing photos on Instagram Sunday. She captioned the slideshow of images with emojis of a snail and waffle.

In the series of pictures, the singer snapped a shot of her and Gomez sitting in a giant pair of Dutch wooden clogs, both wearing face masks as they visited the tourist attractions. Grande also included several scenic shots from her trip, capturing the city's famous canals.

Ariana Grande Instagram Credit: Ariana Grande Instagram

ariana grande amsterdam Credit: Ariana Grande Instagram

Ariana Grande Instagram Credit: Ariana Grande Instagram

Later on, on her Instagram Story, the "Positions" star also shared a black and white video listening to a jazz band as well as a shot of cows grazing through an open field as she drove by.

Ariana Grande Instagram Credit: Ariana Grande Instagram

The small look at the newlyweds' getaway comes nearly two months after Grande and Gomez were married in an intimate ceremony at their Montecito, California, home on May 15. Grande's rep confirmed the marriage to PEOPLE at the time, saying that the wedding "was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The singer shared some photos from the ceremony on Instagram, giving fans a look at her custom Vera Wang wedding dress and Gomez's Tom Ford suit. The pictures also showcased the ethereal decorations in their home, including flowers that dangled from the ceiling.

Ariana Grande wedding Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande | Credit: Stefan Kohli

Last month, Grande shared several photos on Instagram from her newlywed life, including a snapshot of Gomez cooking with Grande's parents, Joan Grande and Ed Butera, as well as a video of some friends in what appeared to be a hotel room.

Shortly after, the couple was also seen dining together with friends in Los Angeles at the acclaimed eatery Wolfgang Puck. "They were super cute together and very much in love," a source told PEOPLE in early June. "Ariana was so giddy and happy with Dalton and her friends."

Just a month before, another insider told PEOPLE that Gomez is "perfect" for Grande.

"They're a great fit together," a friend said. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."