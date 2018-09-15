Ariana Grande Shares Mac Miller Song Featuring the Lyrics 'We Gotta Find a Way'

Ariana Grande is continuing to remember her ex Mac Miller.

On Saturday, one day after the 25-year-old singer penned an emotional tribute to the late rapper, she shared on her Instagram Story that she was listening to “Ladders,” one of the tracks from his most recent album, Swimming.

On the personal track, Miller raps about how no matter what surprises life has in store for you — be they good or bad — “somehow we gotta find a way/no matter how many miles it takes.”

Above the album artwork, which shows Miller sitting on the ground in a pink suit, Grande added rain cloud, heart and various bird GIFs.

Minutes later, the singer also shared that she was listening to another track from the album, “Dunno,” which many fans have speculated to be about Grande.



Perhaps referencing a line from the chorus — “let’s get lost inside the clouds” — Grande posted the photo alongside multiple moving cloud GIFs.

During an interview with Vulture, which was published just one day before Miller’s death, he opened up about how perseverance is an underlying message in his music.

“You’re in your head and at some point you have to decide to either f— move forward and go or just stay in this space. At some point there has to be the decision to get on with it,” he remarked. “That’s probably a reflection of how my mind works maybe. At some point I’m just like, ‘Shut the f— up and go.’ There is always that moment of release and I always want that.”

On Friday, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer — who is engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 24 — opened up about how much her ex-boyfriend meant to her.

“I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback black-and-white video of the pair laughing together.

“I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore,” she added in the emotional post. “I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do.”

Continuing, she wrote, “you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

Grande also went on to post a photograph of a dreary grey sky on her Instagram Story.

Just one day after Miller’s death on Sept. 7, Grande shared a black-and-white photo of the rapper without a caption.

Miller was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. at his Studio City, California, home, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

A cause of death is yet to be determined, but a source previously told PEOPLE the rapper had gone into cardiac arrest after appearing to suffer a drug overdose.

On Tuesday, an insider told PEOPLE Grande is “distraught” following her ex-boyfriend’s death.

“She completely broke down after she found out about Mac,” the insider said at the time. “She can’t believe he isn’t here anymore. He was such a special person to her. She is very, very sad. … This is a nightmare for her.”

Grande and Miller — who collaborated on tracks “The Way” and “My Favorite Part” — took their romance public in September 2016. After dating for two years, the pair split in late April.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.