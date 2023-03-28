Ariana Grande Shares Emotional Post from Josh Gad on Nashville Shooting: 'When Does This Madness End?'

Ariana Grande is speaking out about the country's latest mass shooting.

In a post to her Instagram Story early Tuesday, the singer shared an emotional plea originally posted by Josh Gad to stop gun violence, hours after a shooter killed three children and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville.

"Today THREE 9-year-old children were massacred alongside three adults," read the original post from Gad, 42, shared by Grande, 29. "There have been 140 mass shootings in America and it is March. When does this madness end?"

It continued, "How are books being banned and not assault weapons? Drag hasn't killed a single child but politicians are spending all of their time and energy making sure it's banned, but every F---ING day another child is killed by guns."

The Book of Mormon alum went on to write that the problem in his view is not that "mental illness" is to blame or "pictures of a naked statue" — referring to the controversy in Florida last week in which a principal resigned after students viewed images of Michelangelo's David sculpture — but that guns and politicians are.

"Every single politician who takes a stand on all the bull---- but silently continues to accept money from the NRA isn't simply a coward, they are complicit in the ongoing murder of our children," Gad wrote in his post.

"When do we say enough? When are we going to be angry enough to say our children shouldn't have to fear every day at school being their last? When will it f---ing end?" the actor concluded.

On her Instagram Story, Grande went on to list the names of the victims from Monday's tragedy while also sharing posts from advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety and So Informed, encouraging followers to contact their politicians to elicit change.

The singer's posts come nearly six years after her own concert in Manchester, England was marred by violence, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500.

Other stars also used their public platforms to share outrage after Monday's shooting, including those who have ties to the Nashville community.

"A school shooting just happened near my sons school," Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill wrote on Twitter.

He added, "Multiple children dead but let's make sure that the gunman had his 2nd Amendment rights. F--- you Bill Lee and f--- the NRA."

Margo Price and Mickey Guyton also referenced Tennessee governor Lee, 63, who signed into law a handgun carry bill in 2021 that allows anyone 21 years or older to lawfully possess a gun without a permit.

Last month, state leaders advanced a bill that could expand on the law, and make it legal for residents over the age of 21 to carry semi-automatic assault-style rifles.

Price, 39, wrote that the governor has "blood on his hands."

"Can I ask you, @GovBillLee why you passed permit less carry in 2021?" the singer-songwriter wrote. "Our children are dying and being shot in school but you're more worried about drag queens than smart gun laws?"

Guyton, 39, added to the conversation, writing, "I try to stay off here for my mental health but for the love of God! As a mother, I'm pissed the f--- off."

"Shame on every single politician ok with doing nothing as CHILDREN are getting assassinated on an everyday basis in a place that is supposed to be their safe haven," she added.