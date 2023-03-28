Ariana Grande Sends 'Love' to the Late Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of 'The Way' Collaboration

Ariana Grande meant every word when she sang, "Wish I could say 'thank you' to Malcom, 'cause he was an angel."

On the 10th anniversary of Grande's first collaboration with her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, "The Way," the powerhouse vocalist sent the rapper a simple, sweet message on social media.

Responding to a fan's celebratory post of a clip from the song's music video on social media on March 25, Grande, 29, wrote: "I love you." She then shared the post to her Instagram Story alongside the same message.

The "thank u, next" performer and Miller became friendly while creating and performing "The Way," Grande's breakthrough 2013 hit. In the song's music video, the two artists performed together and shared kisses.

The pair then entered a relationship in 2016, dated for two years and split in May 2018 — shortly before the rapper died from an accidental overdose in September 2018 at age 26.

Throughout their relationship, the pair also collaborated on Miller's "My Favorite Part" as well as a remix of Grande's "Into You," both released in 2016.

In a 2020 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Grande spoke about what she admired about Miller's artistry.

"I think that nothing mattered more to him than music, ever. And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door," she told Lowe.

The Grammy winner continued, "Nothing was more important. Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, [having to] remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person. He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music."

