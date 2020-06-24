Ariana Grande Sends Food Trucks to Voters Waiting in Line at Kentucky Polls: 'Use Your Voice'

"Please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u," the singer encouraged her followers during the state's election day

Ariana Grande sent relief to Kentucky primary voters waiting in long lines.

On Tuesday, the "Rain On Me" singer, 26, commissioned food and coffee trucks to treat everyone standing outside the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville to cast their votes. Grande sent food and drinks from the local coffee shop Blackbeard Espresso, as well as tacos from the LATino Food Truck.

"Sent some food and coffee trucks for everyone waiting in line ! please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u 🖤 @kyexpocenter," Grande wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo via Black Voters Matter that showed dedicated voters waiting to participate in the election.

Sharing their excitement in helping feed their community members, LATino Food Truck wrote on Instagram that "when @arianagrande calls you in the 4th quarter, you get up early and get the job done."

"So proud to know you @arianagrande and your heart. Everyone in Kentucky don't give up and Vote! It's your right! Bravo Ari!" the restaurant staffers added on their Instagram Story, to which the singer replied: "love and thank u so much @louisvilletacos !!!! wish i could be there with u all today !"

Image zoom Voters line up for free food from food trucks outside the Kentucky Exposition Center on June 23, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. Brett Carlsen/Getty; Inset: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The account for Black Voters Matter, a 501c4 dedicated to expanding Black voter engagement, thanked Grande for her support, as well. "love uuuuuuuu so much ! thank you for the incredible incredible work you're all doing !!!!!" she responded. "everyone please pull up today 🖤🖤🖤🖤"

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Instagram

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Instagram

Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, only one polling place was open in some counties in the state, with the Kentucky Expo Center servicing all of Jefferson County, according to WLKY. Several voters told the outlet about backups in traffic leading to the polling place, which was saw lines continue beyond the 6 p.m. cutoff time.

According to CNN, a judge approved the polling place to stay open an extra half hour, but denied allowing the doors to remain open until 9 p.m.

"While all eyes were on Kentucky, we offered the nation a model for success in conducting an election during a pandemic," said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in a statement. "I'm proud of Kentuckians for exercising their rights, and proud of the bipartisan coalition who worked with me — the Governor, State Board of Elections, county clerks, and poll workers — to make this election both successful and safe."

Grande has been outspoken in her support of the Black Lives Matter movement, encouraging fans to exercise their right to vote in all elections. On June 3, the artist wrote on Instagram that "progress was made but let’s not get distracted."

"There is still so much to learn and do. please make sure you are registered to vote and ready for your state’s elections," she wrote at the time, sharing dates of upcoming elections. "also, note that voting from home is an option too thanks to @headcountorg 🖤 also also !! today @campaignzero launched #8cantwait, a list of 8 policies to reduce police violence that can be changed immediately and save lives."