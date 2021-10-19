Kristin Chenoweth joined Ariana Grande's team on NBC's The Voice as an advisor for Battle Rounds

Ariana Grande Says She 'Learned Everything' from Working with Kristin Chenoweth: 'Changed My Life Entirely'

Ariana Grande is grateful to have a mentor like Kristin Chenoweth!

Chenoweth is joining the "Thank U, Next" singer on this season of The Voice as an advisor for her team during Battle Rounds. Chenoweth shared a peak at Monday's episode, in which Grande shares some advice with one of her contestants that the Wicked alum once bestowed upon her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I learned everything I know from watching this woman," Grande, 28, says in the clip. "When we were doing Hairspray Live, you would pitch a joke, or like, a melody change here and there, and ask, 'Does this add value?' As a performer, to me, that changed my life entirely."

She continues, "Now, when I'm writing songs, or performing songs, if I'm gonna do a run, I want to make sure that it adds value and that it has intention. That changed my entire life. I've never looked at anything the same way again. I swear to god. I'm literally eating my breakfast, like, 'Does this add value?' "

Tweeting the video on Monday afternoon, Chenoweth, 53, wrote that she "didn't even know" Grande remembered the advice.

"I love you so much, baby girl," Chenoweth added.

Last week, Chenoweth and Grande recalled how they first met backstage at a performance of Wicked on Broadway when the "Positions" singer was 10 years old.

"I just feel so privileged to share this moment teaching people and sharing some of what I've learned with someone who I have learned the most from in my career," Grande said in a video posted to the show's social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chenoweth echoed a similar sentiment, telling viewers she was "honored and happy to see [Grande] succeed and become the teacher."

Chenoweth originated the role of Glinda when Wicked first premiered on Broadway in October 2003. Grande has long been open about her love for the musical, even performing several songs from the show over the years.

In 2018, she sang a very impressive rendition of "The Wizard and I" in front of many of the musical's biggest fans for its 15-year anniversary celebration, A Very Wicked Halloween.