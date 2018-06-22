Big News? Ariana Grande's Revealing Comment About Pete Davidson's Penis Size Will Leave You Shook

Did Ariana Grande just slyly reveal the size of Pete Davidson’s penis?

In a since-deleted tweet, which was first reported on by Bossip, the “Side to Side” singer, 24, gave a very revealing answer when asked by a fan “how long Pete is.”

While the fan quickly clarified they meant to ask how long Grande’s Sweetener interlude dedicated to Davidson is, Grande couldn’t resist including a bit of a wink-wink, nudge-nudge aside in her response.

“Like 10 inches? …oh f—…i mean…like a lil over a minute,” the “Love Me Harder” singer wrote, letting her fans in on Davidson’s big secret.

Grande first revealed she had named a song from her forthcoming album after the Saturday Night Live star, 24, earlier this week.

After sharing a short clip of the song on social media, the “Bang Bang” singer responded to a fan who asked what the track was called. “pete,” she succinctly replied.

“The truth is ☕ i been the f— thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n s— about something as beautiful as this love I’m in,” she added, while continuing to address her fans. “so ǝʇǝԀ it is.”

While Grande initially announced that her new album would be released on July 20, the date was later changed to Aug. 17.

‘pete’ ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 18, 2018

On Friday, Grande also shared a video of herself singing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King to Davidson as he indulged in what appeared to be a painful massage as well as a new selfie of them from his Fallon appearance earlier this week.

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May.

After flirting up a storm with each other online, the two reportedly moved into a new luxury apartment together in Manhattan.

While officially confirming their engagement this week, Davidson gushed over his bride-to-be.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson said during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

“It’s so funny to walk down the street because dudes are walking by,” he explained as he reenacts someone tipping their hat to him, adding, “Did you see that Derek Jeter commercial? He’s retiring and everybody tips their hat.”

In fact, Davidson said his engagement to the pop star has inspired others.

“Some dude goes up to me and says, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope,’ I was like I didn’t know I was that ugly,” he joked.