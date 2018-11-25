Ariana Grande Shuts Down Troll Accusing Her of 'Milkin' Mac Miller's Death

Grieving the loss of a loved one is different for everybody.

After Ariana Grande was accused by an online troll of capitalizing on Mac Miller‘s death, the singer penned a dignified response before sharing that however she chooses to mourn her ex-boyfriend’s passing is valid.

Responding to the news that the “Breatin” singer, 25, had shared a Thanksgiving tribute to her ex-boyfriend on Thursday, a Twitter user wrote that they felt Grande was “milkin this s— bruh.”

Instead of clapping back angrily, Grande replied, “I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i’m sending you peace and love.”

Grande continued to address all of the hateful remarks she sees on social media, writing, “Some of the s— i read on here makes me sick to my stomach.”

“It scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick,” she continued.

Opening up about her right to grieve Miller — who died of an accidental overdose at the age of 26 on Sept. 7, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner — Grande added that “everything i feel is valid and safe.”

“Everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period,” she continued before retweeting a supportive message from fellow singer and friend Halsey.

everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

“Ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you. and since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the f— up,” Halsey, 24, wrote.

“I love you very much,” Grande wrote in response to the message.

Sharing one last thought for the night before signing off, Grande told her fans that she was “sending u all a s— ton of love.”

Recognizing the first Thanksgiving since Miller’s sudden death in September, Grande shared a poignant Facebook memory from 2017, when she and Miller were giving thanks together.

Decked out with festive emojis, the image showed the pair nuzzling heads. “A pie,” she had captioned it the year before. Now she added a new caption: “You’re v missed.”

Grande has previously shared several tributes to her ex.

The day following Miller’s death, the singer posted a black-and-white photograph of the rapper, and a few days later, Grande shared a video of herself and Miller laughing together with the caption, “I adored you from the day I met you when i was nineteen and I always will.”

“I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do,” Grande continued. “You were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else.”

In October, a week after it was announced that Grande and SNL comedian Pete Davidson had called off their engagement, she posted a video to her Instagram story of Miller getting ready on Oscars night.

In the video, Miller — standing alongside who appears to be Grande’s mom, Joan, and her grandmother, Nonna — gets his tuxedo jacket sleeve fixed while watching an Elton John interview on television.

“I should’ve worn that for the night,” Miller said, referencing the singer’s colorful outfit.

After making the comment, he turned to Grande and laughed when he realized she was recording the sweet moment.

Grande also gave her ex a sweet mention in her new single, “Thank U, Next,” singing “Wish I could say ‘thank you’ to Malcom / ‘Cause he was an angel.”