Ariana Grande Hilariously Responds to Meme About How She Washes Hands Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Ariana Grande‘s love of oversized hoodies has inspired its own meme — and now the singer is weighing in on the joke amid coronavirus concerns.

It all started on Thursday when Paper magazine shared a video titled “Ariana Grande washing her hands” on their Instagram account. The meme, which has been around on the internet since 2019, humorously highlighted the pop star’s habit of hiding her hands with the sleeves of her oversized pullovers.

In the clip, a woman wearing an gray sweatshirt in the same style as Grande can be seen attempting to wash her hands. As she puts her hands under the water, the sleeves of her hoodie get wet instead.

“Using this iconic video as a friendly reminder to wash! your! f——! hands!” Paper magazine captioned the video.

To which Grande responded, as captured by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account, “hate u all.”

This was not the first time Grande got in on the joke. Last year, when the VFILES Instagram account posted a similar video, the “7 Rings” hitmaker also left a witty remark in the comments section of the post.

“man if y’all don’t leave me alone,” she wrote, according to InStyle. “this made me so anxious.”

The meme — commonly known as “Ariana Grande‘s Sleeves” — first gained traction on TikTok in 2019 after a user uploaded a video in which they used their sleeved hands to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

It soon became a popular video on the social media platform, with many users recreating the meme by filming themselves performing everyday tasks with their hands covered by their sweater sleeves.

The latest take on meme was shared amid growing concerns of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic and how improper hygiene practices can lead to the spread of the illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the best ways that people can protect themselves against the coronavirus is to wash their hands often and with the right technique.

To successfully wash hands, the CDC recommends that people wet their hands with clean, running water — warm or cold — and soap their hands thoroughly. The agency encourages people to lather between the fingers, as well as under the nails and on the backs of hands for a deep clean.