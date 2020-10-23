Ariana Grande Releases New Song 'Positions,' Her First Preview of Upcoming Sixth Album

Ariana Grande is on her way to earn the pole position on the pop charts with her latest hit.

At midnight Friday, the singer, 27, released her much-anticipated song "positions" along with the accompanying music video that was directed by Dave Meyers.

"Positions" is the first offering from Grande's upcoming sixth studio album, which fans have dubbed "AG6" as the official title has yet to be announced. The release comes more than a year after her record-breaking fifth studio album thank u, next, which debuted in February 2019.

Grande first confirmed her upcoming music project on Oct. 7 with a tweet that read, "Turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven't already / to vote early." Then, a week later, the pop star tweeted, "I can't wait to give u my album this month."

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Instagram

Last week, she teased the name of the song on social with a short video of her manicured hand typing the word "positions" on a green backlit keyboard and launched two announcements on her website with countdown clocks to Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.

Grande has seemingly been busy working on new music during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In March, Grande shared a 45-second teaser of a song she was working on, which fans are convinced is titled "Nasty." "I miss making things can't wait to get back to work but for now let's stay inside pls," she tweeted.

And in May, "Rain on Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga, was released as the second single off Gaga's Chromatica album and became Grande's fourth No. 1 single on the Hot 100 chart in the U.S.