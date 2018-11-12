Ariana Grande Reflects on 'Painful and Yet Beautiful' Life: 'When It Rains It Pours'

Ariana Grande‘s life has weathered some extreme ups and downs in the past few months, but she’s still coming out on top.

Just a few days after Billboard revealed that her most recent single, “Thank U, Next,” will likely debut at number one later this month (her first time securing the elusive spot!) the 25-year-old pop star opened up on Twitter Sunday night about her struggles and, more importantly, survival.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

After posting the now-viral lyrics to the song, she wrote, “i love y’all so damn much. thank u so so much for everything” before waxing slightly poetic.

i love y’all so damn much. thank u so so much for everything. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2018

what an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life ….. when it rains it pours but i’m embracing all of it. i’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she’s growing n she’s grateful. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2018

“what an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life ….. when it rains it pours but i’m embracing all of it. i’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she’s growing n she’s grateful,” the singer tweeted, adding a black heart emoji.

thank u to my best friends who have helped me turn the literal sourest of lemons into the sweetest pink ass lemonade ever @victoriamonet @tbhits @taylaparx clink clink bitch — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2018

She continued, tagging and thanking fellow musicians and friends, Victoria Monét, Tommy Brown and Tayla Parx: “thank u to my best friends who have helped me turn the literal sourest of lemons into the sweetest pink ass lemonade ever … clink clink bitch”

i honestly wouldn’t have been able to continue at all or process any of it as well without u as my motivation. so thank u for holding my hand thru it all, wether u could feel it or not. https://t.co/Vg0bo3RBNI — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2018

The newly single gal concluded with some real sentimentality, writing, “i honestly wouldn’t have been able to continue at all or process any of it as well without u as my motivation. so thank u for holding my hand thru it all, [whether] u could feel it or not.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Reflects on Her Major Life Changes: ‘The Universe Was Like HAAAAAAAAA’

Ariana Grande Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Grande’s musical success comes just weeks after she split from her fiancé, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, following their whirlwind relationship of just five months. The breakup may have been prompted in part by the death of the songstress’s ex-boyfriend of two years, rapper Mac Miller, in September. He died at age 26 of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined.

“She completely broke down after she found out about Mac,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “She can’t believe he isn’t here anymore. He was such a special person to her. She is very, very sad. … This is a nightmare for her.”

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Then, about a month later, after Grande and Davidson called it quits, a source explained, “It’s true that Ariana has been struggling a bit with life in general [after Miller’s death]. It was devastating and shocking to her … It’s had a huge, negative impact on her life. It made her rethink many things in her life.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Mourns Ex Mac Miller After Fan Shares Video of Him: ‘He Is Supposed to Be Here’

Grande had been an advocate for Miller’s sobriety. “They were very much in love, and I have to say, she was incredible when he was first sobering up,” Miller’s friend Shane Powers said on his podcast The Shane Show in September.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic