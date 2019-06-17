Ariana Grande Celebrates Her Dad Edward Butera on Father's Day: 'Foreva'

Ariana Grande is honoring her dad Edward Butera this Father’s Day.

The pop star, 25, shared a photo of her and her father from a recent concert this month on her Instagram Story, along with the caption: “Foreva.” Grande first shared the father-daughter photo on June 1 when she performed at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, which is near Boca Raton, Florida, where she grew up.

Butera previously raved about his daughter’s Miami concert when he shared behind-the-scenes photos of them smiling on Twitter.

Grande rarely shares photos of her dad on social media, but for the holidays she has posted tributes to Butera.

Last Father’s Day, the singer shared a childhood photo of herself as a baby in her father’s arms. “Happy Father’s Day I love you,” she captioned the post of the Florida-based graphic designer, who split from Grande’s mother, Joan, when their daughter was 8.

And for Father’s Day 2017, she dedicated a throwback photo to him, writing, “I love you.”

More recently, for Christmas 2018, Grande shared a black-and-white picture of herself FaceTiming with her dad, weeks after the release of “Thank U, Next,” the singer’s chart-topping hit, which briefly addresses her relationship with her father.

Towards the end of the single, she says, “One day I’ll walk down the aisle/ holding hands with my mama/ I’ll be thanking my dad ’cause she grew from the drama.”

Grande fell out of touch with Butera in 2013, according to a 2014 cover interview with Seventeen magazine, in which she described it at the time as “one of the hardest things” she’d ever had to deal with.

“It’s private … It took me so long to be okay with it,” she explained.

“The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him,” Grande said. “So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn’t like that about myself. I had to accept that it’s okay not to get along with somebody and still love them.”