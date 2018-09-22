Ariana Grande Promises 'Everything Will Be Okay' as She Takes 'Much Needed Time to Heal'

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Ariana Grande, but she’s now saying “everything will be okay.”

On Saturday, the 25-year-old singer tweeted that message to her 57.7 million followers, telling them “i love u so v much.”

It came nearly a week after Grande appeared emotional when she was spotted alongside fiancé Pete Davidson in New York City on Monday.

On Sept. 7, the “God Is a Woman” singer’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose at 26 years old. The entertainer has also opened up about coping with anxiety and PTSD after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 in a terrorist attack at the Manchester show of her Dangerous Woman Tour on May 22, 2017.

Davidson — who was photographed walking hand-in-hand with Grande in the Big Apple on Thursday — has been by her side as she heals. The 24-year-old comedian skipped Monday’s Emmy Awards, where his show, Saturday Night Live, picked up multiple awards.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend,” her team told PEOPLE in a statement. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Earlier this month, Grande paid tribute to Miller by simply sharing a black-and-white photograph of the musician on Instagram. She later addressed his death in another post.

“I adored you from the day I met you when i was nineteen and I always will,” she captioned a sweet video of the former couple laughing together. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do.”

“You were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest,” her note concluded.

Meanwhile, Grande and Davidson continue to go strong after getting engaged in early June.

“He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day,” she previously said of Davidson in an interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America. “I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful.”

“It’s just like a feeling, you know?” Grande added. “That’s so cheesy. People are always like, ‘When you know you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, okay, whatever.’ ”