Ariana Grande Posts Long Note About 'Letting Someone Go' and 'Choosing Freedom'

Ariana Grande is moving forward.

The singer — who recently kicked off her Sweetener World Tour — shared a mysterious note to her Instagram Story on Thursday without comment, titled “Letting Someone Go.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Sometimes, the reason for letting someone go is because they can’t help but hurt you during this phase of their life,” the passage by author Horacio Jones began. “When you love someone deeply, you learn what demons live within them and you realize they are hurting you because they are hurting somewhere within themselves. They are fighting a battle within and may not even know it, so they take it out on you and fight you.”

“Decide to let them go, but not because you’re being petty and resentful. You let them go because you really believe that the both of you can find the healing you truly need without being together and hurting each other in the process,” the quote advised. “Letting someone go doesn’t mean you stop loving and caring about anyone. Letting go means you’re choosing freedom over the illusion of loyalty.”

Ariana Grande's Instagram Story Ariana Grande Instagram

Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: Is Ariana Grande’s Song “Ghostin” About Pete Davidson and Mac Miller? Fans Sure Think So

Grande, 25, split from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson in October 2018 after a whirlwind romance that lasted only several months. (The Saturday Night Live star has since started dating actress Kate Beckinsale.)

The cryptic post comes just after the “7 Rings” singer debuted new ink on Instagram, Sunday: a delicate leaf outline across her ribcage. One of the seven leaves is wrapped around her tattoo of the word “Always,” which she debuted in June while still in a relationship with Davidson, 25.

In captioning the photo, Grande clarified that her new art was not meant as concealment, writing, “Not a cover up just evolvin 🌫.”

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Fixes New Tattoo to Actually Say “7 Rings” in Japanese — But Misses Its Old Meaning



Rumors have swirled over the past few months about Grande’s current love life. A source told PEOPLE in February that the “Thank U, Next” hitmaker recently spent time at an L.A. recording studio with her ex-boyfriend Big Sean, 30, whom she split from in April 2015 after nearly nine months of dating.

Grande and ex Ricky Alvarez kicked off 2019 together, when they were spotted walking the streets of New York City on New Year’s Day — but the singer squashed romance rumors between herself and Alvarez the previous month, writing on Instagram, “We’re friends everyone take a big ol breather.”

On Monday, Grande opened her Sweetener tour in Albany, New York, with a sweet tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died of an accidental overdose on Sept. 7, 2018, at the age of 26. Fans tweeted that Miller’s music was playing for the crowd before Grande began her show.

The sweet gesture came just two months after Grande shared a message on Miller’s birthday. “Miss u,” she wrote on the morning of Jan. 19 in a since-deleted Tweet, without sharing any additional information.