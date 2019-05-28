Ariana Grande 'Beyond Devastated' After Postponing Florida Concerts Due to Illness

Ariana Grande fans may be disappointed if they bought tickets for her Tuesday and Wednesday concerts — and the singer is just as upset.

The “Thank U, Next” songstress, 25, revealed on her Instagram story on Tuesday afternoon that she was out of commission from an illness, and was postponing her next two concert appearances.

“Tampa and Orlando, I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to the doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow,” Grande wrote. “I’m so beyond devastated.”

The pop star has been on her Sweetener world tour, which kicked off on March 18 in Albany, New York.

The tour highlights tracks from both her Sweetener and thank u, next albums, both of which have earned Grande huge success.

“I will make this up to you, I promise,” she wrote. “Please forgive me. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible.”

However, Grande did promise any crestfallen fans that their tickets were not bought in vain.

“Will keep you posted as soon as possible on exact dates but we will back in November and you will be able to use the tickets you’ve already purchased. Thank you so much for your understanding,” she added on the following Instagram story.

Fans in Miami, however, have nothing to worry about, as Live Nation confirmed on Twitter that the back-to-back Miami shows were still on for May 31 and June 1.

While originally scheduled to conclude on Oct. 13 in Zurich, Switzerland, the Sweetener tour will wrap up for good with the make-up days for Orlando and Tampa on Nov. 24 and 25.

Since beginning the tour — which opens each show with performances by Normani and pop duo Social House — Grande made a pit stop at Coachella in April, where she performed a large variety of her hits, joined by *NSYNC, as well as Justin Bieber on the final night.