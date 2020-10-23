Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson began dating in May 2018 and ended their engagement in October of that same year

Ariana Grande Fans Think She Threw Shade at Her Ex Pete Davidson on New Song 'Positions'

Is Ariana Grande throwing shade at her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson? According to her fans, the answer is yes!

At the stroke of midnight on Friday, the 27-year-old pop singer released her latest single "Positions" and it's accompanying music video, which is the first offering from Grande's upcoming sixth studio album.

The star sings on the track about being so in love that you're willing to do things you "usually don't do," and fans think that Grande used wordplay and pronunciation to subtly address Davidson, 26, in the song.

Singing, "Heaven sent you to me, I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history," the "7 Rings" singer breaks down the word "repeat" as individual syllables, where she separates the "re" from "peat" — or "Pete."

Image zoom Ariana Grande's "Positions" David Meyers

Grande's loyal legion of fans — collectively known as Arianators — reacted to the rumored dig on social media, where many praised the pop songstress for the potentially hidden message within the song.

"Ariana really said im just hoping i dont re(pete) history," one user tweeted as another added, "#Ariana : I don't re * long ass pause* peat (PETE) history."

Elsewhere, another fan playfully called Grande a "shady bitch" for the possible snub.

Davidson and Grande began dating in May 2018 before the Saturday Night Live comedian proposed to the "Thank U, Next" singer after only a few weeks of dating. By October of that same year, the couple called it quits and ended their engagement.

"It was way too much too soon," a Grande source previously PEOPLE. "It’s not shocking to anyone."

Sources close to the couple told TMZ, who first broke the news, that the decision to split was a mutual choice, as both felt that the timing wasn’t right. Grande is currently dating Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez, who she has been seeing since March.

Image zoom Ariana Grande David Meyers

Grande's latest track comes a week before the singer is set to release her sixth studio album on Oct. 30, which fans have dubbed "AG6," as the official title has yet to be announced.

Grande first confirmed her upcoming music project on Oct. 7 with a tweet that read, "Turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven't already / to vote early." A week later, the pop star tweeted, "I can't wait to give u my album this month."

The release comes more than a year after her record-breaking album thank u, next, which debuted in February 2019.