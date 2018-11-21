Ariana Grande Slams Piers Morgan for Critical Comments About Ellen DeGeneres and Little Mix

Piers Morgan is the latest to be on the receiving end of Ariana Grande’s now famous line, “Thank u, next.”

After the outspoken columnist criticized Ellen DeGeneres and Little Mix on Twitter this week, the singer stepped in on Wednesday to show her support for the women.

It all started when Morgan, 53, wrote in response to DeGeneres’ International Men’s Day montage on Twitter on Monday, “Ellen drooling today over famous men’s bodies on #InternationalMensDay2018. Yet I’ve been abused all day for complimenting @hollywills on her legs. The hypocrisy of modern feminism laid bare.”

The next day, Morgan went on to attack Little Mix for posing nude for a recent photo shoot to promote their new song, “Strip.” He also accused them of stealing the idea for the shoot, which features them covered in words like “ugly” and “fat,” from the Dixie Chicks since the group did a similar shoot for Entertainment Weekly in 2003.

Grande’s mother Joan then fired back at Morgan for his comments, writing on Twitter on Wednesday, “Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing to say, don’t say it! You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And…well never mind.”

Morgan replied back, “Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion.”

“Ellen’s a hypocrite — and as for Little Mix, I’d just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity,” he continued. “As your own daughter does…!”

After being personally mentioned, Grande, 25, wrote back in response, “Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. 🖤 & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next.”

Morgan wrote back saying “how lovely” it was to hear from both Grande and her mother.

“Of course, women can do what they like — but if they/you use nudity to sell records to impressionable young female fans, I’ll continue to call them/you out on it,” he continued. “All due respect, but thank YOU. Next…”

In a series of tweets, Grande continued to show love for both DeGeneres and Little Mix.

“also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do,” Grande wrote in another scathing Tweet. “i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. 🖤”

The “Breathin” singer also called out Morgan for being a hypocrite for commenting on Little Mix’s decision to do a shoot nude, considering he shared a photo of himself stripped down just days earlier to promote a column on his blog.

“when u do it it’s ok tho right?” Grande said.

“Is that your screensaver?” Morgan wrote, to which Grande clapped back, “nah and it ain’t ur girls’ either i can promise you that.”

Grande concluded her argument by once again reiterating in a tweet, “Thank u f—in next.”

Following the exchange, Little Mix thanked Grande for standing up for them.

“what we do with our bodies is our choice and we felt liberated owning the negative words thrown at us as women,” the group wrote on their Twitter page. “We’ll never stop talking/writing music about issues that affect so many women around the world. We have a voice to use it! we love you Ari 🖤 the girls x”