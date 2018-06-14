Ariana Grande's Upcoming Album Gets a Plug from Her New Fiancé Pete Davidson: 'I'm So Excited'

Days after celebrating her engagement with a trip to Disneyland, bride-to-be Ariana Grande shared some new clips of fiancé Pete Davidson to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old “Into You” singer posted a video of Davidson first, with the Saturday Night Live star giving her upcoming album Sweetener an adorable plug.

“Ariana, I’m so excited for Sweetener,” he said in the clip.

Later, Grande posted a black and white photo of Davidson aboard what appeared to be a private plane.

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that Grande and Davidson were engaged after several weeks of dating.

“It’s a recent engagement,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

Grande appeared to have confirmed the news herself on social media, tweeting “i love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye.”

She also wrote, “crying,” in response to a tweet calling her “Mrs. Davidson” and replied “HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED” when another told the star, “I hope he knows he is maRRYING US AS WELL.”

There’s also the $93,000 pear-shaped diamond Grande has been wearing since her appearance at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert on June 2 in Los Angeles, which was custom-made by Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna and features a sparkler with VVS1 clarity surrounded by halo of smaller diamonds and set on a diamond platinum band.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

The couple began dating in May, shortly after Grande’s breakup from rapper ex Mac Miller. Davidson also confirmed in mid-May that he had split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David, around the same time he wrapped his fourth season performing on SNL. He will reportedly return to the show when it resumes production in the fall.

“Everyone around them is super supportive and happy that they’ve found love,” a source told PEOPLE of the newly engaged couple.