Ariana Grande Never Started Planning Wedding with Pete Davidson — 'It Was All Way Too Soon': Source

Ariana Grande did not have a white dress or a fancy cake ready to go when she and ex-fiancé Pete Davidson called it quits.

“Ariana never got to the wedding planning stage,” a source tells PEOPLE of the “God Is a Woman” singer, 25. “It was all way too soon.”

In August, Grande said on Good Morning America that she was batting around ideas for a 2019 wedding. “My friends and I — and my mom and everybody — have been brainstorming and sharing ideas,” she explained. “It’s really fun. I work so much I’ve never spent so much time planning something that’s personal, that feeds my soul so much and my heart. I’m gonna cry. I’m just so excited.”

Just over a week after PEOPLE confirmed that Grande and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 24, had ended their engagement, the source notes that the former couple no longer cohabitate.

“Pete has moved out,” says the insider.

Reports first surfaced in June that Grande and Davidson had moved in together. The deluxe Manhattan building that housed their apartment includes a juice bar, a 75-foot indoor pool, an IMAX theater and a private spa suite.

“It’s like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks — you know what I mean?” Davidson told GQ about the apartment that Grande bought.

“She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,’” he added. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’”

Over the weekend, Grande spent time with her mom Joan Grande in the Bronx in a grey sweatshirt and green leggings and indulged in retail therapy at Chanel with a friend.

Meanwhile, Davidson poked fun at the split at the Judd & Pete For America benefit for Swing Left in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday. “As you could tell, I don’t want to be here,” he started without mentioning his ex by name. “There’s a lot going on.”

“Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?” he quipped.

