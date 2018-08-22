Ariana Grande Says Fiancé Pete Davidson 'Ticks Every Box,' Reveals They'll Likely Marry in 2019

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson just knew.

In interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America on Wednesday, the singer, 25, revealed why she considers the Saturday Night Live star her soul mate.

“It’s just like a feeling, you know?” Grande told Strahan before laughing to herself, adding, “That’s so cheesy. People are always like, ‘When you know you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, okay, whatever.’ ”

Strahan further pressed the pop star, asking for specifics. “You just feel it… He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day,” she responded. “I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful.”

FULL INTERVIEW: @ArianaGrande one-on-one with @michaelstrahan! She confirms a #Sweetener tour, talks fiancé Pete Davidson and dishes on living her best life: https://t.co/zYJ7C1h65Z pic.twitter.com/ITN9o08iWZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2018

Grande also admitted she knows all eyes are on her and Davidson, 24, when they step out, saying, “We’re so annoying, huh?… It must be the worst.”

“We’re just grateful, enjoying every minute because life’s too short,” Grande added.

Up next for the couple? Wedding planning — though Grande told GMA the couple is “taking their time.”

“My friends and I, and my mom and everybody have been brainstorming and sharing ideas,” she said. “It’s really fun. I work so much I’ve never spent so much time planning something that’s personal, that feeds my soul so much and my heart. I’m gonna cry. I’m just so excited.”

Grande said that the pair won’t make their trek down the aisle soon, though, teasing, “It’s gonna be like, next year.”

The star also opened up about her new album, Sweetener, released on August 17, and the much-discussed track named after Davidson — a song, she told Strahan, she wrote as a “love letter.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande John Shearer/Getty

During the interview, Grande spoke with Strahan about grappling with the terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester in May 2017, which killed 22 people.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Tears Over ‘Scary’ Manchester Attack: ‘Be There for Each Other’

“I wanted to kind of subliminally honor the Manchester victims,” she said about a track on her new album, “Get Well Soon.” Continued Grande, “I wanted to make the length of the song five minutes and 22 seconds as a way to celebrate and honor them and their lives, because that song is about healing. It’s supposed to be a great big musical hug for anybody going through anything dark.”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Ariana Grande/Instagram

RELATED: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Show PDA During VMAs Debut as a Couple: ‘Thank You for Existing’

Earlier this week, Grande and Davidson walked their first red carpet together at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards a little more than two months after getting engaged. Later, when Grande accepted her award for best pop video, she gave her husband-to-be a shout out. “Pete Davidson, thank you for existing,” she said, simply.

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Cries While Singing ‘Natural Woman’ in Powerful Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Davidson and Grande started casually dating in late May, PEOPLE confirmed, before getting engaged in June, with the comedian giving the singer a 3-carat diamond ring.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Splash

RELATED: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Coordinate in Neon Jackets: ‘Subtle Like Our Love’

Davidson dished about the engagement shortly after during a June appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I feel like I won a contest, so sick. It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit,” he said.

He also opened up about their eventual nuptials in a recent GQ interview, telling the magazine that while they don’t really have much in the way of plans, the wedding is “definitely going to happen, for sure.”