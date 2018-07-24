Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson 'Tired of Being Attacked,' Focusing on Upcoming Marriage: Sources

After Pete Davidson wiped his Instagram account and Ariana Grande turned off her comments on Monday, fans were worried there was trouble in paradise.

But sources close to the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively the engaged stars just needed a break from the negativity they’ve been receiving from fans since their whirlwind engagement.

“They’re just tired of being attacked,” says a Grande insider. “They don’t get why there’s backlash when it’s supposed to be a really happy time for them. Pete especially has been getting a lot of hate from fans. It’s been hurtful, and he’s actually pretty sensitive.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Gotham/GC Images

Over the last few weeks, the entertainers have constantly been on the defensive — and it all reached a head earlier this week after Davidson, 24, was dragged by naysayers for commenting “omg what a cutie” on a photo of Grande and her late grandfather posted by his fiancée.

“Are you guys all insane? i was talking about how cute her grandpa is. what’s wrong with that? you guys will really look for anything to attack people. it’s sad,” he wrote back to one fan.

According to the insider, Grande, 25, also “doesn’t want drama,” and the couple — who got engaged last month after just weeks of dating — decided it was “easier to cut things off for now instead of being on the defensive all the time.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

After stepping away from the social media platform, Davidson is “now in a good place,” adds a source close to the Saturday Night Live star.

“He’s decided to focus on his relationship and how happy they are instead of on all of the haters and naysayers,” says the Davidson source. “They’re still very happy and looking forward to getting married. He just doesn’t need all of these trolls bringing him down.”

In the meantime, Grande is focused on promotion for her upcoming album Sweetener, out Aug. 17, while Davidson has been making the comedy club rounds ahead of SNL’s return this fall.