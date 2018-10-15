Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are not shooting for a clean break.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 24, and pop star, 25, who got engaged in June after three weeks of dating, broke up this past weekend, PEOPLE confirmed on Sunday. But the relationship isn’t totally over.

“Their engagement is off, but they still plan on spending time together,” a source close to Grande tells PEOPLE. “It’s not like they split and never plan on seeing each other again. They just decided to slow things down.”

Much of the struggle for Grande came from the ceremony itself, the insider adds. “She realized that planning a wedding right now felt very rushed. It’s not what she wants to do right now. She doesn’t want to make any rushed decisions and has decided to take a step back instead.”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A source close to Davidson contends the breakup is “definitely fresh” for the Saturday Night Live star, but says a reunion could be in the cards.

“They totally could get back together because who knows with those two,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “Honestly who knows — they were fully together on Saturday.”

A separate source close to the couple agrees that not all hope is lost.

“It’s not totally over. She supported him at SNL this weekend, and with them, you never know,” the source says, though they admit “the engagement being called off was very sudden. They put on this front of being so happy but there were lots of fights and struggles behind the scenes.”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

On Sunday, a source told PEOPLE about the couple’s relationship was “way too much too soon” and that their decision to call off the engagement was “not shocking to anyone.” TMZ also reported that the couple felt the timing wasn’t right.

The news comes after several signs that they seemed headed towards a split. Davidson recently covered up his bunny ears tattoo, reportedly inspired by the cover of Grande’s album Dangerous Woman, and Grande dropped out of her SNL performance for the premiere of the show’s 44th season following the death of her former longtime boyfriend Mac Miller, who died of a reported overdose on Sept. 7. (She was replaced by Kanye West.) The Nickelodeon alum also canceled a charity performance hosted by her manager Scooter Braun on Saturday, the day before the split news broke.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In addition, a source confirmed to PEOPLE this past week that they were finalizing or had already finalized a prenup. Not to mention, the “God Is a Woman” singer was seen crying as she walked with Davidson in the streets of New York City in late September. Wearing thigh-high boots and an oversized sweatshirt, she held tight to him as he planted a kiss on her head.