Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Split, Call Off Engagement: 'Too Much Too Soon,' Says Source

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called it quits, PEOPLE confirms.

The pair decided to end their engagement over the weekend, TMZ first reported on Sunday.

“It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source tells PEOPLE. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the decision to split was a mutual choice, as both the “God Is a Woman” singer, 25, and the Saturday Night Live star, 24, felt the timing wasn’t right.

A rep for Grande did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and Davidson’s rep had no comment.

As of Sunday evening, Grande had not deleted photos and videos of Davidson from her social media accounts, but Davidson’s accounts were no longer active.

The couple’s split comes after Grande has endured a difficult few weeks as she came to terms with the loss of former boyfriend Mac Miller, who died from an apparent drug overdose on Sept. 7. After venting about her emotional exhaustion to her Twitter followers, the star took some much-needed time off.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her team told PEOPLE in September. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Thankfully, the rest has her on the mend. “I’m feeling sm better lately and this music is sick,” she recently told a fan on Twitter. “I’m so happy i love you.”

RELATED: Pete Davidson Jokes That He ‘Switched’ Ariana Grande’s Birth Control & ‘Obviously’ Wants a Prenup

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Splash

PEOPLE confirmed on May 21 that the Grammy nominee and Saturday Night Live star had recently started casually dating. The news of their pairing came just two weeks after PEOPLE confirmed Grande had split from rapper Miller and one week after Davidson confirmed his breakup from actress Cazzie David, whom he’d dated for a year.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE Grande and Davidson — who have known each other since at least 2016, when she was a musical guest on SNL — “just started” dating.

“Ariana and Mac officially broke up right after Coachella weekend, but they ultimately struggled for a long time with their relationship, and it was basically over last year,” the source said.

Grande and Davidson kept their relationship under wraps in the beginning. On May 20, the Saturday Night Live star supported the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer behind-the-scenes at the Billboard Music Awards.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

“After Ariana’s performance, they were backstage and he had his arm around her,” an onlooker told PEOPLE following the show. “They seemed very lovey-dovey. He was hanging out with her and her friends with his arm around her. She seemed quite smitten.”

RELATED: They’re Engaged! Inside Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Love Story

Once news broke of their coupling, though, the entertainers soon made it Instagram official — sharing a shot of them posing together in Harry Potter robes — and began attending events together, including cozying up at Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghost listening party in Los Angeles.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Pete Davidson/Instagram

Then, after just a few weeks of dating, PEOPLE confirmed on June 11 that the pair were engaged after Davidson popped the question with a massive 3-carat diamond ring.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” a source close to the couple — who celebrated their engagement at Disneyland — told PEOPLE at the time.

RELATED: Every Single Tattoo Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Have Gotten to Make Their Love Permanent

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande at Disneyland MEGA

The source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the stars bonded over “hardships,” including his father Scott’s heroic and tragic death on 9/11 and the aftermath of the terror attack at her Manchester Arena concert last year, which killed 22 people and injured more than 500.

“They’ve both been through hardships so that’s something they definitely have in common,” the source close to the couple added at the time. “They’ve both dealt with some dark stuff at a young age.”

On June 20, Davidson confirmed the engagement during a sit-down on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Pete Davidson and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick. It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit,” Davidson said. “It’s so funny to walk down the street because dudes are walking by,” he explained as he reenacts someone tipping their hat to him, adding, “Did you see that Derek Jeter commercial? He’s retiring and everybody tips their hat. … Some dude goes up to me and says, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope,’ I was like I didn’t know I was that ugly.”

In a sit-down for GQ‘s September issue, Davidson revealed it was love at first sight with Grande.

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’ ” he says. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’ ”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Tells Fans ‘Life’s Too Short to Be Cryptic’ About Whirlwind Pete Davidson Romance

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Splash News

Barely a week after their engagement news made the rounds, Grande and Davidson moved in together, reportedly getting an apartment in one of Manhattan’s most luxurious buildings. Throughout the summer, the pair were spotted out and about in New York City, and documented their outings — from rug shopping to car rides — on social media.

Soon after they were linked, both Grande and Davidson got some tattoos inspired by their relationship, including the initials “AG” on Davidson’s right thumb and “Pete” on Grande’s left ring finger.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's matching tattoos Robert Kamau/GC Images; Robert Kamau/GC Images

And since the couple got together, they shared several life events, from surgeries (that is: his wisdom teeth removal) to her birthday on June 26.

“I have everything I ever wanted,” Grande wrote in an Instagram story on her birthday.

RELATED: Big News? Ariana Grande’s Revealing Comment About Pete Davidson’s Penis Size Will Leave You Shook

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande and Davidson weathered their fair share of social media hate throughout their whirlwind romance.

After Justin Bieber — who is also managed by Scooter Braun — popped the question to Hailey Baldwin, Grande also defended their quick engagements.

“You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives… right? And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost [about] our health and happiness?” tweeted Grande after she and Bieber received hateful comments on social media. “Love is lit. S— happens. I hope to god it happens to you too. U deserve it.”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Jawad Elatab/SplashNews.com

And the SNL star received backlash after he shared a snap of Grande wearing his late father’s FDNY badge (Davidson revealed he’d previously given a “replica” to his ex.)

RELATED: Pete Davidson Praises Ariana Grande’s Topless Photo as Her Ex Mac Miller Raps About Lost Love

“For ur information that’s not just some girl, that’s my fiancé,” Davidson wrote in a comment screen-grabbed by fans and shared on social media. “She’s the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Splash News

Just weeks before the release of her fourth album, Sweetener, Grande revealed that she added a Davidson-inspired interlude, “Pete Davidson,” to the LP.

The singer responded to one fan who criticized the decision: “He’s my fiancé. This is my album. I’m an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn’t for you, that’s OK.”

Then, upon the LP’s Aug. 17 release, fans got to hear Grande’s ode to Davidson, which includes the lyrics: “I thought you into my life / Look at my mind / No better place or a time / Look how they align / Universe must have my back / Fell from the sky into my lap. And I know you know that you my soulmate … I just wanna be happy.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande John Shearer/Getty

Just day’s after Sweetener dropped, Grande and Davidson made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they posed (and smooched) for the cameras. The pair continued to make the rounds the following week, as Davidson joined Grande for her intimate “Sweetener sessions,” where Davidson introduced Grande at shows in N.Y.C., Chicago and L.A.

In between those fan concerts, Davidson professed his love for Grande during a campus Q&A with students at Auburn University.

“What’s it liked being engaged to Ariana? It’s like what you would think it would be like but like a 100 times sicker,” he said to the crowd as seen in fan videos shared on social media. “I’m a very, very happy boy who is very, very loved and I’m very lucky. And my d—‘s forever hard.”