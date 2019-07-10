“It was a big risk and a very scary thing to do, because it is my life. I understand that to a lot of people, I’m not a real person, or it’s easy to just kind of like see me as like, a song or a picture or like a thing that kind of exists in their head and they know what they know and that’s it. But at the end of the day, these are people and relationships. It’s real s— to me. It is real life and I spent a lot of time with each of those people … it was like scary to put in a song.”

— Grande, talking about “thank u, next” on the Zach Sang Show