Everything Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Said About Their Split

From emotional tweets to spiteful SNL comments, this former couple certainly wasn't silent about their breakup and feelings toward each other
By Carmen DiPippo
July 10, 2019 04:45 PM

“And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him. I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

— Grande, in Vogue‘s August 2019 issue

“So, obviously you know I, we [Ariana] broke up or whatever, but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos. And it was like in a magazine like, was Pete Davidson stupid? And 93 percent of it said yes. So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s— man. They’re literally f— haters.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah f— that. I’m not stupid.’ And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.’ “

— Davidson, during a stand-up gig in West Hollywood

“what an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life ….. when it rains it pours but i’m embracing all of it. i’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she’s growing n she’s grateful. thank u to my best friends who have helped me turn the literal sourest of lemons into the sweetest pink ass lemonade ever … clink clink bitch. i honestly wouldn’t have been able to continue at all or process any of it as well without u as my motivation. so thank u for holding my hand thru it all, [whether] u could feel it or not.”

— Grande, reflecting on Twitter

“I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.”

— Grande, in an Instagram story asking fans to leave Davidson alone

“I guess there’s not much I’m afraid of anymore. When life tries you with such serious s— so many times, your priorities change. I don’t give a s—. I just want to be happy and healthy — one day — and make music.”

— Grande, to Billboard

“I live fast and full-out, and I make mistakes, and I learn from them and I’m grateful no matter what happens.”

— Grande, in an interview with Billboard

“I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK. She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

— Davidson, on a November 2018 episode of SNL

“It was a big risk and a very scary thing to do, because it is my life. I understand that to a lot of people, I’m not a real person, or it’s easy to just kind of like see me as like, a song or a picture or like a thing that kind of exists in their head and they know what they know and that’s it. But at the end of the day, these are people and relationships. It’s real s— to me. It is real life and I spent a lot of time with each of those people … it was like scary to put in a song.”

— Grande, talking about “thank u, next” on the Zach Sang Show

“Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful”

— Grande, in “thank u, next”

“I don’t like that she talked all that s— for my penis. Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d— for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

— Davidson, during a stand-up set in Tarrytown, New York

“I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life. I’m not saying that for sympathy, I’m just saying that because I think a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now…and think, ‘She’s really got her s— together,’ Ya know? Like, ‘She’s really on it.’ Like, ‘She’s got it all.’ I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f— I’m doing so yeah, it’s been a very conflicting one.”

— Grande, accepting an award at Billboard’s Women in Music event

