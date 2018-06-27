Karaoke Cuties: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Perform Evanescence Duet at Her Birthday Party

Ariana Grande has found her perfect duet partner in fiancé Pete Davidson.

The duo headed to karaoke with friends on Tuesday to celebrate the songstress’ 25th birthday, where they teamed up to sing Evanescence’s 2003 hit “Bring Me to Life.” The performance was captured on Grande’s Instagram story, as she nailed the lead vocals and Davidson seemed just as comfortable on the stage as he provided the back-up.

But the fun didn’t stop there. Grande also belted out Beyoncé’s “Love On Top,” while Davidson showed off his rapping skills with Eminem’s “Superman.”

Like any good birthday party, Grande’s included a cake. Hers featured a throwback photo of herself as a little girl sweetly smiling with the words “Happy Birthday Ariana.”

The Saturday Night Live actor, 24, wasted no time in wishing his bride-to-be a happy birthday. He shared a photo of himself carrying the singer on his back on Instagram just minutes after midnight on Tuesday.

“Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed 🙂 i love you sm ☁⚡😍,” Davidson wrote in the caption.

Grande looked happy in the photo as she looked over her shoulder at the camera and stuck out her tongue.

In a second post, he wrote, “One more for the queen. words can’t express what a real f—— treasure this one is 👑.”

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May. Then, Davidson confirmed the engagement while making an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson said. “It’s f—— lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

The feeling is definitely mutual.

“I have no wish,” Grande wrote on her Instagram story on Monday, labeling a picture of her iPhone’s lock screen at 11:11 p.m. — which showed a smiling Davidson. “I have everything I ever wanted. Hi.”

The former Nickelodeon star began birthday celebrations early on Monday with friends and brother Frankie Grande. She shared videos and photos of the party to Instagram.

Grande was also spotted out in New York City on Monday with Davidson, with the singer wearing a Louis Vuitton mini skirt with matching cat ears.