Ariana Grande and 'Happiest Boy' Pete Davidson Amp Up Their Social Media Flirting

Fans of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s romance are in luck, because the new couple are taking their social media flirting up a notch.

Shortly after the Saturday Night Live star, 24, shared a photograph of the pair cuddling up at Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghost listening party in Los Angeles, Davidson gave the ultimate seal of approval to one of the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer’s photos.

“Oh hai permanent phone background,” he commented on a picture of the 24-year-old singer, who was covering her face with her hands while seemingly covered in body paint.

Affectionately, Grande replied, “Hi my baby.”

Showing no signs of stopping, the social media flirting continued when Grande shared a shirtless video of Davidson goofily dancing around on her Instagram Story.

Davidson went on to post a similar video on his own page, which Grande approvingly commented on with a heart-eyed emoji.

Seemingly commenting on the frequency with which Davidson had been appearing on her Instagram, on Saturday Grande shared a new photo of the pair sticking their tongues out, and joked that her page had become a “Pete Davidson update acc[ount].”

“I am but a pete davidson update acc stay tuned for more,” she wrote, before referencing a common boast fan accounts make if the subject of their devotion follows or interacts with their posts.

“Pete follows / comments sumtimes,” she added.

Of course, it wasn’t long before Davidson weighed in, commenting, “thanks for making this idiot from staten island the happiest boy on earth.”

In a separate comment he also wrote, “we’re so we’re so REBORNNNNNN.”

The pair — who began dating in May, shortly after Grande’s breakup from rapper Mac Miller — have been using the social media site to express their affection for one another with increasing frequency.

In addition to gushing back and forth about being “the luckiest” this week, the couple also seemingly joked about having children together.

After Davidson shared a photo of himself and actor Brian Tyree Henry, writing in his caption, “I’m having his kids,” Grande responded, “I look so good here,” as she implied she was the one who would be having Davidson’s kids, not Henry.

The comment appeared to sit well with Davidson, who replied with a sea of drooling emoji faces.