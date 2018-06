Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Most TMI, PDA-Filled Moments, Ranked

PDA Ranking: 6/10

When you’re so in love, you need the world to know — especially on bae’s birthday. Davidson hit Instagram twice just after midnight on June 26 to wish Grande a happy 25th. “Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed i love you sm,” he first wrote, later adding a second pic capped, “one more for the queen. words can’t express what a real f—ing treasure this one is.”

Not to be outdone, Grande posted, too: “I have no wish,” she wrote on her Instagram story, labeling a picture of her iPhone’s lock screen at 11:11 p.m. — which showed a smiling Davidson. “I have everything I ever wanted. Hi.”