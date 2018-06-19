Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are officially shopping for apartment decor!

The singer, 24, shared a video of the newly engaged couple looking for rugs in New York City. “Adults,” Grande captioned the footage of Davidson, who was lifting his white T-shirt up to show his abs while sticking out his tongue.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande The Image Direct

While they have been hunting for new furnishings to add, that same day the pair added new tattoos to their bodies.

Grande showed off her new “H2GKMO” tattoo on her right hand which many fans on social media believe to stand for “honest to god knock me out.” The Grammy nominee has been contemplating whether or not to get the phrase inked on her body since earlier this month when she tweeted, “I say ‘honest to god knock me out’ 300 times a day.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Tells Fans ‘Life’s Too Short to Be Cryptic’ About Whirlwind Pete Davidson Romance

Meanwhile, the Saturday Night Live star, 24, also got a tattoo on the same body part.

Tattoo artist Jon Mesa shared a photo of Davidson’s new ink on his right hand that reads “Reborn.” According to Mesa, Davidson’s latest tattoo was inspired by Kid Cudi and Kanye West‘s new song “Reborn” off their collaboration album Kids See Ghost.

Earlier this month, Davidson and Grande attended the Kids See Ghost release party during which she was seen wearing the nearly $100,000 diamond engagement ring her fiancé had proposed with.

RELATED: ‘Almost Newlyweds’ Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Bring Engagement Joy to N.Y.C.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

On Saturday, Grande revealed they had moved in together when she shared an image to her Instagram Stories from Spongebob Squarepants, showing the cartoon character sitting on the floor with a big smile as he holds a tissue.

“Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” she captioned the picture.

RELATED VIDEO: Five Things To Know About Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

PEOPLE confirmed on June 11 that the duo was engaged after several weeks of dating.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” a source close to the couple previously said.

RELATED: Ariana Grande’s 3-Carat, $100K Engagement Ring from Pete Davidson Took Two Weeks to Make

On Friday, Davidson shared a PDA-packed Instagram photo of the couple, describing the happiness he has been feeling. “U know what you’d dream it be like? it’s better than that,” Davidson captioned a black and white picture of Grande sitting in his lap as he lovingly placed his hands over hers.

That same day, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer tweeted, “I cant believe my life rn tbh. If I’m dreaming pls knock me the f— back out.”