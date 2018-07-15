Ariana Grande Shows Just How Adorably 'Mesmerized' Pete Davidson Was at Her Sexy Video Shoot

Pete Davidson couldn’t believe his luck when he showed up to watch Ariana Grande shoot her music video for her new song “God Is a Woman.”

The video, which at one point features the 25-year-old singer swimming around in a pool of paint while seemingly nude, was released on Friday — and in a behind the scenes clip posted by Grande, the Saturday Night Live star appears mesmerized by the action unfolding in front of his eyes.

“omg now that the songs out i can show u this whole clip sjsksksjsjs 🌑 that face @petedavidson,” the pint-sized powerhouse captioned the video, during which the 24-year-old comedian barely moves or blinks.

Commenting on his facial expression, Davidson wrote that he was “mesmerized.”

“Couldn’t even like believe what I was seeing,” he added.

Following the release of the music video, Davidson shared a photograph of his fiancée paying tribute to his late father Scott, who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, by wearing his FDNY badge.

Grande has previously honored his father by getting his badge number — “8418” — tattooed on the top of her foot. Davidson has the same numbers inked on his left forearm.

He also defended Grande after one Instagram user commented that “no girl should ever wear your dad’s chain,” adding that it was “so disrespectful.”

“For ur information that’s not just some girl, that’s my fiancé,” Davidson wrote back in a comment screengrabbed by fans and shared on social media. “She’s the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much.”

Grande left a comment too, telling Davidson, “I love u more than anything.”

this is so sweet pic.twitter.com/0PC2F7v3t5 — madeline | metlife night 1!!! (@swiftsreylo) July 14, 2018

Earlier on Friday, Davidson praised Grande’s latest release on Instagram, commenting, “YUM YUM YUM” on a topless photo of Grande in a pool of paint, which was taken at the music video shoot.