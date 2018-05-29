So Sweet! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson End Memorial Day Together by Roasting Marshmallows

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson ended their Memorial Day Weekend on a sweet note.

The pair, who began seeing each other following Grande’s breakup from rapper Mac Miller, roasted marshmallows over a fire pit on Monday night in a video Grande shared to her Instagram Story.

Grande and Davidson, both 24, were side by side in the clip, though neither showed their faces. Their marshmallows appeared to be the first step in some homemade s’mores, with a plate of graham crackers and chocolate waiting nearby.

The pop singer wore a long-sleeved sweatshirt while the Saturday Night Live star’s recognizable sleeve of arm tattoos was visible.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande were seeing each other, with a source saying their relationship “just started,” adding, “it’s very casual.”

A second source also confirmed the news. Reps for Grande and Davidson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

The comedian was recently on hand to support Grande as she performed at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

“After Ariana’s performance, they were backstage and he had his arm around her,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “They seemed very lovey-dovey. He was hanging out with her and her friends… She seemed quite smitten.”

The two have known each other since at least 2016 when the singer hosted SNL.

News of their romance comes just weeks after PEOPLE confirmed it was over between Grande and Miller, her boyfriend of nearly two years.

“Ariana and Mac officially broke up right after Coachella weekend, but they ultimately struggled for a long time with their relationship, and it was basically over last year,” the first source said.

Opening up about their breakup earlier this month, Grande wrote that the 26-year-old rapper is still “one of my best friends and favorite people on the planet.”

“I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us,” she wrote on social media alongside a photo of the pair cuddling up together on a couch.