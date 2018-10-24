Fans may be shocked about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s breakup, but sources tell PEOPLE their inner circles are “relieved” that their months-long engagement is over.

“She threw herself into the relationship with Pete. She is young, but at least mature enough to realize this wasn’t the right relationship or the right time to get married,” an insider says.

“[Her loved ones] always thought the engagement to Pete happened way too quickly. They didn’t want her to get married to Pete. And Ariana never got to the wedding planning stage. It was all way too soon,” the insider shares.

RELATED: Ariana Grande ‘Focusing on Work’ Amid Pete Davidson Split: ‘Her Family Is Worried About Her’

The Saturday Night Live star, 24, proposed to the pop star, 25, in June just weeks after they began dating following Grande’s May breakup from rapper Mac Miller, who died in September of a suspected overdose.

Amanda Friedman

For all the details on how Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are coping after their split, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

“Ariana has had several stressful situations in the past couple of years. She really isn’t in a position to make huge life decisions. Her family thinks she should just focus on work and not stress about other stuff,” the insider says.

RELATED VIDEO: Mac Miller’s Death Had a ‘Huge Impact’ on Ariana Grande and ‘Made Her Rethink Her Life’: Source

In addition to giving back her 3-carat, $93K engagement ring, Grande is no longer living with Davidson.

“Pete’s no longer at the house because why would he be? They broke up. He has no reason to go there,” says another insider. “Everyone on both sides are relieved it’s over.”

Adds the source: “Pete has moved out. They are in contact, but not dating. Ariana is doing pretty well. Actually much better than expected.”

RELATED: Now that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Parted, Who Will Get Pet Pig Piggy Smalls?

Davidson joked about his new living situation when he made his first public appearance since the pair’s split at a comedy benefit on Saturday in West Hollywood, California.

“There’s a lot going on,” he said, before jokingly alluding to his breakup by asking the crowd, “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”