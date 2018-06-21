Suckers for Love! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Hold Hands as They Step Out with Lollipops in N.Y.C.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are simply suckers for love.

The same day that the Saturday Night Live star confirmed their engagement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the couple stepped out together in New York City. They walked hand-in-hand, both enjoying a lollipop.

While Davidson, 24, covered his head in a hoodie and baseball cap, the 24-year-old singer was hard to miss in a bright yellow sweatshirt with thigh-high boots and a cross-body Louis Vuitton bag. Her long sleeves covered her hand — and her $93,000, 3-carat pear-shaped engagement ring.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Splash News

Shortly after, the actor gushed about his fiancée to Robert Pattinson and late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson said. “It’s f–ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

“It’s so funny to walk down the street because dudes are walking by,” he explained as he reenacts someone tipping their hat to him, adding, “Did you see that Derek Jeter commercial? He’s retiring and everybody tips their hat.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Robert Kamau/GC Images

In fact, Davidson said his engagement to the pop star has inspired others.

“Some dude goes up to me and says, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope.’ I was like, ‘I didn’t know I was that ugly,'” he joked.

“I’m a lucky motherf—er,” the comic added, proving his point with an Instagram Thursday.

Also on Wednesday, Grande shared a new video of her fiancé on Instagram Story. “A perfect specimen,” “The Light Is Coming” singer captioned the footage that showed Davidson waving and blowing a kiss at her.

On Tuesday evening, the newly engaged couple was spotted leaving Bobby Flay‘s restaurant Gato hand-in-hand as the celebrity chef said his goodbyes.

Tuesday’s outing comes after they recently moved in together in a splashy N.Y.C. apartment. Just the day before, they went shopping for apartment decor at Restoration Hardware before getting new tattoos on their hands.

PEOPLE confirmed their whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” a source close to the couple previously said.

Grande’s upcoming fourth album, Sweetener, is due out Aug. 17.