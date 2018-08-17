Ariana Grande Knew Years Ago She'd '100 Percent' Marry Pete Davidson: 'I Had the Biggest Crush'

Ariana Grande knew she wanted to marry fiancé Pete Davidson the first time she met him.

The 25-year-old “God Is a Woman” singer swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to promote her new album, Sweetener (out now), and explained that wedding bells were ringing in her mind when she first crossed paths with Davidson while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2016.

“I left his writers’ room when we were writing skits and stuff for the show, and my tour manager was in the hallway,” Grande recalled. “And I’m not a crushy person — like I don’t have crushes on people, I don’t know — but I left and I, like, jokingly said to my tour manager, ‘I’m marrying him. 100 percent. I’m literally marrying him.'”

Back then, Grande and Davidson, 24, “weren’t even friends,” and wouldn’t connect again until years later.

“We never exchanged numbers or anything,” Grande said on The Tonight Show. “But I had the biggest crush in the whole world on him the whole time, like forever. Like, my friends used to make fun of me for it, all that stuff.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

Coincidentally, Davidson felt the same way. In a new interview with GQ for the magazine’s upcoming September issue, he revealed that marriage was on his mind when they first met too.

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’ ” Davidson told GQ. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’ ”

Davidson would end up popping the question with a $93,000 3-carat pear-shaped ring in June after just weeks of dating Grande.

Their whirlwind romance has made headlines since, with the pair even moving into a $16 million apartment together in Manhattan.

So when will they officially tie the knot? Davidson told GQ they don’t really have much in the way of wedding plans — but the trip down the aisle is “definitely going to happen, for sure.”

Meanwhile, until then, Davidson has a special place in Grande’s heart and on her album.

On Sweetener, Grande has a short interlude called “Pete Davidson” where she calls him her “soulmate.”

“I thought you into my life,” she sings. “No better place or a time / Look how they align / Universe must have my back / Feel from the sky into my lap.”

She wrote the song just a week after they started dating.

“I just made it and I sent it to him, and I didn’t know what to call it. So I just called it ‘Pete,’ ” she said on The Tonight Show. “It was either going to be that, or ‘This Is About Pete Davidson.’ I was like, ‘Why not?’ You know? You should be direct.”