Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Amp Up Their PDA Onstage — See the Sweet Kiss!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s weekend included fireworks.

The “God Is a Woman” singer, 25, kissed her fiancé, 24, onstage Saturday at The Sweetener Sessions, an American Express event for her new album at Los Angeles’ Ace Hotel.

Grande wore a Sweetener sweatshirt and tan boots, while Davidson appeared in a black t-shirt and white pants. His tattoos — some of which honor Grande — were on display.

The songstress and Saturday Night Live star have been open about their whirlwind romance, and she recently praised Davidson, for whom she named a track on her album, on Good Morning America.

“It’s just like a feeling, you know?” Grande told Michael Strahan, revealing why she considers the Davidson her soul mate.

Grande laughed and added: “That’s so cheesy. People are always like, ‘When you know you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, okay, whatever.’ “

Strahan further pressed the pop star, asking for specifics. “You just feel it … He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day,” she responded. “I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful.”

Davidson returned the compliments when he spoke during a Q&A session with students at Auburn University’s Welcome Week on Thursday.

“What’s it liked being engaged to Ariana? It’s like what you would think it would be like but like a 100 times sicker,” Davidson said of his bride-to-be, who was also in attendance. “I’m a very, very happy boy who is very, very loved and I’m very lucky. And my d—‘s forever hard.”

On May 21, PEOPLE confirmed that the stars, who met on SNL years earlier, were dating weeks after Grande split from Mac Miller, 26. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship had “just started” and was “very casual.”

On June 11, PEOPLE confirmed the pair had gotten engaged. “It’s a recent engagement,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time.”