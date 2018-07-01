'So Into You!' Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Kiss While Shopping in New York City

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson swapped smooches on Friday.

The newly engaged couple, who have been packing on the PDA lately, were photographed locking lips in New York City while out on a shopping trip.

Grande, 25, wore an oversized black coat and knee-high grey boots, while Davidson, 24, opted for orange pants with checkered flag panels, a sleeveless black shirt, dark sunglasses and a black hat.

He sweetly held the back of her head as she leaned up for their kiss.

The pair have been spending time together in the Big Apple amid Davidson’s break from Saturday Night Live. Grande, meanwhile, is weeks away from the release of her new album, Sweetener.

They’ve also reportedly moved into a new apartment together, bringing their romance to an over-the-top luxury building in Manhattan.

On Thursday, they were spotted kissing again while they were out shopping with friends.

Earlier in the week, they celebrated Grande’s birthday over two days — first with a party with friends (and Grande’s brother Frankie) on Monday and then at Frames Bowling Lounge on Tuesday, when they sang karaoke in a private room (Grande belted out Beyoncé’s “Love on Top,” Davidson showed off his rapping skills with Eminem’s “Superman” and the two duetted on Evanescence’s 2003 hit “Bring Me to Life”).

Grande was also spotted out that day holding hands with Davidson while wearing a Louis Vuitton mini skirt with matching cat ears.

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May. Then, Davidson confirmed the engagement while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson said. “It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

He also wasted no time in wishing his bride-to-be a happy birthday, sharing a photo of himself carrying the singer on his back. Grande looked happy in the image as she peered over her shoulder at the camera and stuck out her tongue.

“Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed 🙂 i love you sm ☁⚡😍,” Davidson wrote in the caption.

Another shot of them was posted by Davidson soon thereafter. “One more for the queen,” Davidson wrote. “Words can’t express what a real f—ing treasure this one is 👑.”

The feeling is definitely mutual.

“I have no wish,” Grande wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday, labeling a picture of her iPhone’s lock screen at 11:11 p.m. — which showed a smiling Davidson. “I have everything I ever wanted. Hi.”