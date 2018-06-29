Smooches and Starbucks! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Share a Kiss During Day Out in N.Y.C.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson packed on the PDA on Thursday.

The newly engaged couple were spotted shopping with friends in New York City. Grande, 25, held a Starbucks cup as she wrapped her arm around Davidson, 24, and leaned in for a kiss.

Both were dressed in black, with Davidson wearing the hood of his sweatshirt over his head and Grande’s coat falling over her shoulder.

Their public display of affection comes as the pair have been spending time together in the Big Apple amid Davidson’s break from Saturday Night Live. Grande, meanwhile, is weeks away from the release of her new album, Sweetener.

They’ve also reportedly moved into a new apartment together, bringing their romance to an over-the-top luxury building in Manhattan.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande BACKGRID

On Tuesday, they celebrated Grande’s birthday with friends at Frames Bowling Lounge, where they sang karaoke in a private room (Grande belted out Beyoncé’s “Love On Top,” Davidson showed off his rapping skills with Eminem’s “Superman” and the two duetted on Evanescence’s 2003 hit “Bring Me to Life”).