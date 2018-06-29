Smooches and Starbucks! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Share a Kiss During Day Out in N.Y.C.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson packed on the PDA on Thursday.
The newly engaged couple were spotted shopping with friends in New York City. Grande, 25, held a Starbucks cup as she wrapped her arm around Davidson, 24, and leaned in for a kiss.
Both were dressed in black, with Davidson wearing the hood of his sweatshirt over his head and Grande’s coat falling over her shoulder.
Their public display of affection comes as the pair have been spending time together in the Big Apple amid Davidson’s break from Saturday Night Live. Grande, meanwhile, is weeks away from the release of her new album, Sweetener.
They’ve also reportedly moved into a new apartment together, bringing their romance to an over-the-top luxury building in Manhattan.
On Tuesday, they celebrated Grande’s birthday with friends at Frames Bowling Lounge, where they sang karaoke in a private room (Grande belted out Beyoncé’s “Love On Top,” Davidson showed off his rapping skills with Eminem’s “Superman” and the two duetted on Evanescence’s 2003 hit “Bring Me to Life”).
Birthday celebrations for the former Nickelodeon star began early on Monday with her friends and brother Frankie.
Grande was also spotted out that day holding hands with Davidson while wearing a Louis Vuitton mini skirt with matching cat ears (natch).
PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May. Then, Davidson confirmed the engagement while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson said. “It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”
He also wasted no time in wishing his bride-to-be a happy birthday, sharing a photo of himself carrying the singer on his back. Grande looked happy in the image as she looked over her shoulder at the camera and stuck out her tongue.
“Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed 🙂 i love you sm ☁⚡😍,” Davidson wrote in the caption.
Another shot of them was posted by Davidson soon thereafter. “One more for the queen,” Davidson wrote. “Words can’t express what a real f—ing treasure this one is 👑.”
The feeling is definitely mutual.
“I have no wish,” Grande wrote on her Instagram story on Monday, labeling a picture of her iPhone’s lock screen at 11:11 p.m. — which showed a smiling Davidson. “I have everything I ever wanted. Hi.”
There’s something else Grande has: a dazzling 3-carat engagement ring from Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna, which cost a jaw-dropping $93,000. She was first spotted wearing the pear-shaped diamond sparkler at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert on June 2 in Los Angeles.
As the relationship has ramped up, Grande has rejected those questioning her lightning-fast engagement.
Screenshots captured by fan accounts on Monday showed Grande taking doubting Arianators to task on social media for their negativity towards her new love. In one Instagram comment, she addressed a fan who claimed that Davidson’s raised middle finger in a recent paparazzi photo was intended as a rebuke towards Grande’s loyal legion of fans.
“R u nuTS??????” she, wrote in part. “The PAPS..not YOU……???? ever…??? stop w this s—. please. forreal. i love y’all too much for this. enough w the ig / twitter war thing. it ends now.”