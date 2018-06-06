Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Just Joke About Having Kids Together on Instagram?

They’ve only been dating for a few weeks, and already Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are joking about having kids together.

The couple continued showering one another with social media love on Tuesday, leaving suggestive comments on Instagram.

Davidson kicked things off by posting a photo of himself and actor Brian Tyree Henry, writing in his caption, “I’m having his kids” (alongside a squinting face with tongue emoji, natch).

Grande clearly got a kick out of that, telling Davidson “I look so good here” — a remark that implied she was the one who would be having Davidson’s kids, not Henry.

The comment appeared to sit well with Davidson, who replied with a sea of drooling emoji faces.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's flirty Instagram comments. Pete Davison/Instagram

Of course, this is just one of many times Grande and Davidson have gotten flirty on Instagram.

The pair — who began dating in May, shortly after Grande’s breakup from rapper Mac Miller — have been using the social media site to express their affection for one another, most recently gushing back and forth about being “the luckiest.”

They made their relationship Instagram official back on May 30, when Davidson posted a new photo of himself and Grande posing in Harry Potter wizard robes.

One day later, Grande shared her own PDA-heavy Instagram photo post alongside Davidson, writing, “I thought u into my life woah ! look at my mind.”

And if it sounds like kids would be a big next step, consider that Davidson has already made one pretty permanent move to mark their relationship.

On Saturday, the comedian showed off two new tattoos that appear to reference Grande.

Tattoo artist London Reese shared a photograph of a black bunny ear mask — which looks similar to the accessory worn by Grande on the Dangerous Woman album cover — behind Davidson’s ear.

“We had a good night,” Reese captioned the photograph.

Buzzfeed, which first reported on Davidson’s new ink, also noted that Reese initially captioned the photograph, “We had a good night somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles. Pete loves him some Ariana.”

Reese also deleted a photograph of Davidson’s second tattoo, which consisted of Grande’s initials on his hand, according to the outlet.