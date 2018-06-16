'Almost Newlyweds' Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Bring Engagement Joy to N.Y.C.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are inseparable!

During a surprise night out in New York City, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 24, supported Davidson as he performed an unannounced set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Friday — and John Mayer, who’s currently touring the country with Dead & Company, was there too!

Sharing a photograph of the group outing, stand-up comedian Sherrod Small — who appeared in Mayer’s music video for “Who Says” and has also performed in comedy bits on VH1 with the singer-songwriter — didn’t skimp on the heart emojis as he congratulated the “Almost Newlyweds.”

“Pete good move,” Small added alongside the smiling photo, in which Grande and Davidson made silly faces while Mayer, 40, smiled. “She’s smart, funny and adorable. Congrats👊🏽.”

Davidson also shared a photograph from the outing, calling the legendary comedy venue his “home.”

“Went home last nite,” the Staten Island native captioned an image of himself smiling during his set in the Big Apple.

On Saturday, after sharing two very loving tributes to one of her dogs, Grande also appeared to share a video in which almost every other word out of her mouth was Davidson’s name.

The couple’s surprise outing came just hours after both Davidson and Grande gushed over their engagement bliss on social media.

“U know what you’d dream it be like? It’s better than that,” Davidson wrote alongside a black and white photo of Grande sitting in his lap as he lovingly placed his hands over hers.

Hours earlier, she shared a similarly sweet post on Twitter, writing, “I cant believe my life rn tbh. If I’m dreaming pls knock me the f— back out.”

Grande and Davidson celebrated their engagement with a trip to Disneyland on Monday, the same day PEOPLE confirmed that they are set to walk down the aisle after dating for just several weeks.

“It’s a recent engagement,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

Grande, who has been wearing a $93,000 pear-shaped diamond on her left ring finger, appeared to have confirmed the news herself on social media, tweeting, “I love u sm hi & thank u I love u bye,” and even responding to fans who called her “Mrs. Davidson.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

The couple began dating in May, shortly after Grande’s breakup from rapper ex Mac Miller.

Davidson also confirmed in mid-May that he had split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David, around the same time he wrapped his fourth season performing on SNL.

“Everyone around them is super supportive and happy that they’ve found love,” a source told PEOPLE of the newly engaged duo.