A little Hogwarts rivalry isn’t stopping Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson from showing off their new love.

On Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live star, 24, made their relationship Instagram-official by posting a new photo on his Instagram account of him and the singer, also 24, posing in their wizard robes.

“The chamber of secrets has been opened,” the comedian captioned the photo, which revealed their Hogwarts houses.

In the snap, Grande coyly smiles at the camera while wearing a Slytherin robe while Davidson — with his arm around the entertainer — proudly sports a Gryffindor top and robe.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer also shared a snap on her own Instagram account, reminding her fans of her loyalty to the House of Slytherin. “In case u forgot,” she captioned the photo of her Slytherin sweatshirt.

Back in 2015, Grande told Tom Felton — who played Slytherin’s Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies — that she had been sorted into the reptilian house.

pottermore said slytherin but i'll take it☁️ “@tomfelton: @arianagrande I got asked by huff post what house youd be in. I went w Gryffindor” — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2015

Grande and Davidson have been heating up since they began dating several weeks ago. Over Memorial Day Weekend, the couple — who started seeing each other after Grande’s breakup from rapper Mac Miller — roasted marshmallows together.

Davidson was also on hand to support his new girlfriend backstage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20 where she performed her new single.

The two have known each other since at least 2016 when the singer hosted SNL.