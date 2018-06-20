Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson continue to settle into New York City as their new home together.

On Tuesday evening, the newly engaged couple was spotted leaving Bobby Flay’s restaurant Gato hand-in-hand as the celebrity chef said his goodbyes.

The Florida-born singer, 24, was dressed in a beige tube top, black pants and platform booties with her signature high ponytail while the Long Island comedian, best known for Saturday Night Live, wore a purple shirt and black track pants.

The pair’s outing was on the same night she released her instantly catchy new dance single “The Light Is Coming” at midnight, and the video for the track streamed live on Reebok.com.

Tuesday’s outing comes after they recently moved in together in a splashy N.Y.C. apartment. Just the day before, they went shopping for apartment decor at Restoration Hardware before getting new tattoos on their hands.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande with Bobby Flay TheImageDirect.com

Over Father’s Day weekend, Grande revealed she and Davidson had moved in together when she shared an image to her Instagram Stories from Spongebob Squarepants, showing the cartoon character sitting on the floor with a big smile as he holds a tissue.

“Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” she captioned the picture.

PEOPLE confirmed their whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May. Davidson proposed with a dazzling 3-carat engagement ring from Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna, whom he paid a jaw-dropping $93,000 in May.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” a source close to the couple previously said.

Grande’s upcoming fourth album, Sweetener, is due out Aug. 17.