Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Hold Hands as They Head Out for Late Night Drive in New York City

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were out and about in New York City again on Monday.

The newly engaged couple, who have been dating since May, stepped out for a nighttime drive — walking hand-in-hand to Davidson’s Mercedes-Benz.

Grande, 25, wore an oversized brown sweatshirt, peach sweatpants and white sneakers, which she accessorized with an adorable teddy bear purse.

Davidson, 24, kept it casual in a Motley Crue grey T-Shirt, black track pants and colorful Nike sneakers.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Splash News

The pair have been spending time together in the Big Apple amid Davidson’s break from Saturday Night Live. Grande, meanwhile, is weeks away from the release of her new album, Sweetener.

They’ve also reportedly moved into a new apartment together, bringing their romance to an over-the-top luxury building in Manhattan.

Of course, photographers have been following their every move — catching the couple in the midst of multiple PDAs.

Paparazzi need not track Grande and Davidson, though — the two haven’t been shy about showing off their love on social media. On Tuesday, the duo went out for a late night slice of pizza at L&B Spumoni Gardens in Brooklyn, where Davidson also modeled his new bleached-blond buzzed head.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Jawad Elatab/SplashNews.com

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Ariana Grande/Twitter

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11. Then, Davidson confirmed the engagement while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson said. “It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

The feeling is definitely mutual.

“I have no wish,” Grande wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday, labeling a picture of her iPhone’s lock screen at 11:11 p.m. — which showed a smiling Davidson. “I have everything I ever wanted. Hi.”

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Engaged After Dating for a Few Weeks

Both have marked their love in permanent ink too.

In June, Davidson got a tattoo of a black bunny mask — an accessory Grande wore on the cover art for her last album Dangerous Woman. He also had the initials “AG” tattooed on his hand.

Meanwhile early this month, Grande was spotted sporting new ink on the top of her foot: “8418,” the badge number worn by the Saturday Night Live actor’s dad, firefighter Scott Davidson, who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City.