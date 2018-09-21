Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Step Out Hand-in-Hand Days After Pop Star Got Emotional During Walk

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were spotted out together, again, on Thursday night in New York City.

The couple, who have been dating since May and got engaged in June, were photographed leaving their Manhattan apartment building and walking hand-in-hand.

Grande, 25, wore a Burberry crop top and oversized black jacket, with her brown locks pulled back into the pop star’s signature high ponytail. Davidson, 24, kept it casual in black pants, a long-sleeve white shirt, and a pink T-shirt.

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Grande. On Sept. 7, the “God Is a Woman” singer’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose at 26 years old. The entertainer has also opened up about coping with anxiety and PTSD after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 in a terrorist attack at the Manchester show of her Dangerous Woman Tour on May 22, 2017.

Davidson has been by her side as she heals. The comedian skipped the Emmy Awards on Monday, where his show, Saturday Night Live, picked up multiple awards. That same day, an emotional-looking Grande and Davidson were spotted going on a stroll together.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend,” her team told PEOPLE in a statement on Monday. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Earlier this month, Grande paid tribute to Miller by simply sharing a black-and-white photograph of the musician on Instagram. She elaborating further on his death in another post.

“I adored you from the day I met you when i was nineteen and I always will,” she captioned a sweet video of the former couple laughing together. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do.”

“You were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest,” her note concluded.

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11.

“He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day,” she previously said of Davidson in an interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America. “I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful.”

“It’s just like a feeling, you know?” Grande added. “That’s so cheesy. People are always like, ‘When you know you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, okay, whatever.’ ”

Davidson first dished about their engagement during a June appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I feel like I won a contest, so sick. It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit,” he said.

He also opened up about their impending nuptials in a GQ interview, telling the magazine that while they don’t really have much in the way of plans, the wedding is “definitely going to happen, for sure.”

Back in August, Grande and Davidson walked their first red carpet together at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. And when Grande accepted her award for best pop video, she gave her husband-to-be a shout out, simply saying: “Pete Davidson, thanks for existing.”