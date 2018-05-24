Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson aren’t hiding their budding relationship.

On Thursday, the entertainers left flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. The Saturday Night Live star, 24, commented on a photo of Grande showing off her bee tattoo with a bee emoji, heart emoji and heart-eyes emoji while the singer left a blushing face emoji on a photo Davidson posted of himself.

The flirty interaction comes one day after the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 24, defended herself against accusations that she is responsible for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s recent DUI arrest.

“How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (just Cinderella is ab me),” she tweeted back at a fan who claimed Miller wrote his recent album about Grande.

Grande’s Twitter statement continued: “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s— together is a very major problem.”

Last week, the 26-year-old rapper (real name: Malcolm McCormick) was arrested and charged with DUI and hit and run in the San Fernando Valley after he hit a utility pole with his Mercedes-Benz and fled the scene; the arrest came barely a week after news broke that Miller and Grande had split.

“Let’s please stop doing that. of course i didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. i will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well,” concluded Grande.

Grande and Miller first went public with their relationship in September 2016 — three years after they collaborated on her hit single “The Way.” Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed they amicably split.

“Ariana and Mac officially broke up right after Coachella weekend, but they ultimately struggled for a long time with their relationship, and it was basically over last year,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Earlier this week, multiple sources confirmed Grande and Davidson — who was backstage at the Billboard Music Awards with her after her performance on Sunday — began a romantic relationship recently but that it was still “very casual.”